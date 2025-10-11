Diet Pepsi Isn't Vegan, But The Reason Is Still Unclear

When going vegan, you're prepared to give up the obvious foods. But there are lots of unexpectedly non-vegan foods and refreshments you might not realize that you're leaving behind — Diet Pepsi being one of them. Carbonated and sweet with that classic cola flavor, Diet Pepsi is one of the most popular zero-sugar sodas on the market. Unfortunately, it is the only one in PepsiCo's entire product range that isn't suitable for vegans or vegetarians. After the company declined to comment on the matter to Tasting Table, the question of why still remains.

Without a direct explanation from PepsiCo, fans have speculated what the secret, non-vegan ingredient in Diet Pepsi might be. Some have suggested the use of milk powder. However, if that were the case, the cans would have to list dairy as an allergen –- also, they'd still technically be considered vegetarian friendly, which PepsiCo already clarified was not the case. Others suspect that it has something to do with the drink's filtering process which, like many wines, could utilize animal-derived fining agents such as gelatin, isinglass, or casein. If this were true, there is a chance that Diet Pepsi contains trace amounts of it.

Without any revelations from PepsiCo due to what it called "commercially sensitive" ramifications in a statement to Metro, we can't know for sure. The good news is that there are plenty of other vegan-friendly cola options.