Diet Pepsi Isn't Vegan, But The Reason Is Still Unclear
When going vegan, you're prepared to give up the obvious foods. But there are lots of unexpectedly non-vegan foods and refreshments you might not realize that you're leaving behind — Diet Pepsi being one of them. Carbonated and sweet with that classic cola flavor, Diet Pepsi is one of the most popular zero-sugar sodas on the market. Unfortunately, it is the only one in PepsiCo's entire product range that isn't suitable for vegans or vegetarians. After the company declined to comment on the matter to Tasting Table, the question of why still remains.
Without a direct explanation from PepsiCo, fans have speculated what the secret, non-vegan ingredient in Diet Pepsi might be. Some have suggested the use of milk powder. However, if that were the case, the cans would have to list dairy as an allergen –- also, they'd still technically be considered vegetarian friendly, which PepsiCo already clarified was not the case. Others suspect that it has something to do with the drink's filtering process which, like many wines, could utilize animal-derived fining agents such as gelatin, isinglass, or casein. If this were true, there is a chance that Diet Pepsi contains trace amounts of it.
Without any revelations from PepsiCo due to what it called "commercially sensitive" ramifications in a statement to Metro, we can't know for sure. The good news is that there are plenty of other vegan-friendly cola options.
Vegan and non-vegan sodas to look out for
While surprising, Diet Pepsi isn't the only non-vegan friendly soda. Other sodas, including Lilt, Lilt Zero, and Sunkist Orange Soda, contain gelatin. While you should keep in mind that any one soda's ingredients may be different depending on the country you're in, you should also be aware that any soda containing sugar in the U.S. could also possibly be non-vegan, because white sugar is often made using bone char, or animal bones, to achieve its color. This is why a sugar-free soda like Diet Pepsi being non-vegan is even more of a surprise.
Having said that, when you're out looking for vegan-friendly sodas, you'll want to avoid anything that contains non-organic white sugar. That automatically makes your options a lot more limited. But that isn't to say there aren't any. PepsiCo itself confirms that many of its sodas are vegan and vegetarian friendly, including classic Pepsi, Pepsi Max, and Pepsi Max ginger, cherry, and raspberry. Coke, Diet Coke, 7UP, and Fanta, are all also confirmed to be vegan-friendly.
You can also shop for pre-biotic soda alternatives such as those from Olipop and Poppi – vegan-friendly cola flavors that contain beneficial prebiotics and fiber. Pepsi even debuted its own prebiotic soda, which has yet to be confirmed vegan friendly.