14 Aldi Frozen Seafood Products, Ranked

Aldi is home to an incredible range of items, from chocolate candies to enjoy with an afternoon beverage to hearty soups to warm your soul. The grocery chain has a variety of top-notch meats (as well as some to avoid), but what about the seafood selection? Surely, there are some hit-or-miss items there, too. I wanted to test out a range of seafood products to determine which was which. I selected several items from my local store, aiming for an array of fish varieties as well as other sea creatures to get the most accurate scope of Aldi's offerings.

I cooked and thawed each item according to package instructions and ranked the foods primarily based on the flavor and texture, but sometimes the seafood's value, quality, or overall versatility played a part in how it fared. Come with me on this epic journey into the world of Aldi frozen seafood to find which ones are "reel-y" scrumptious and which ones left me feeling a bit salty.