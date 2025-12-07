10 Best Aldi Dips For Your Party Platters

There are some bolder and more involved flavors on this list, but hummus is an absolute essential when it comes to party platters. Park Street Deli's Classic Hummus is just that: classic. It's versatile and goes with just about anything savory, from fresh vegetables to wheat crackers — we loved the classic hummus and pretzel snack pack as a healthy Aldi snack, so pretzels are always a good pairing. There aren't any added herbs or flavors; it's a simple and creamy dip that is a must on any snack board. Don't believe us? It was a 2024 Aldi Fan Favorite award winner.

While you'll have no trouble finding things to dip in it, its versatility continues because it works with other savory condiments as well. Guests can add a little bit of guacamole and hummus onto a cracker and enjoy the pairing (one of our favorites); the same goes for hummus and salsa or other concoctions that you want to come up with. That means if you plan to serve multiple dips on your platter, then hummus is easily a top option.

We suggest grabbing a couple of the 10-ounce containers for your party since many guests are quite familiar with hummus, and it might go faster than other dips. Place each container in a separate bowl; keep one exactly as it comes, but for the second one, consider including an add-in meant to enhance the store-bought hummus, such as toasted peppercorns.