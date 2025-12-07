10 Best Aldi Dips For Your Party Platters
Planning a party involves a lot of time, money, and effort. It's not easy by any means, but purchasing ready-made items can certainly help streamline the process. That's why we like to lean on Aldi. Not only does the grocery chain have a range of products, but the prices are pretty competitive — both are wonderful when you're trying to save some time and money. While you're picking up general Aldi products to add to your charcuterie board, we suggest making a stop in the refrigerated area to gather a few dips to add to your creation.
These dips can further enhance any party platter, adding a range of flavors and textures to the fold. We've selected some of the best dips that the grocery chain sells based on our own experiences with them, previous Tasting Table articles, and overall reviews. We have options that range from savory to sweet, so you can buy a few for your next gathering. Stroll the aisles to select other tasty bites that you can pair with them, as Aldi has a terrific selection.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke is one of the best dips in general, so it's highly convenient that Aldi offers a really fantastic option when you don't want to handcraft it yourself. The 10-ounce dip includes ingredients like Neufchatel cheese, sour cream, artichokes, spinach, mayonnaise, mozzarella, and parmesan to give it a creamy and veggie-forward taste that you can't help but want to dip your tortilla chips into. It goes well with anything from buttery crackers to salty pretzels to veggies.
We love the dip with pita chips because they're a bit sturdier as you dunk them into the chunky condiment, but crostini works well, too. Other reviewers recommend pairing it with Aldi's naan. Toast them lightly and then cut them into smaller pieces to make them easier to dunk. For something light, add baby carrots, celery sticks, or even zucchini coins onto your platter. It's a versatile dip that makes your party planning a breeze! Aldi customers also like to jazz up spinach and artichoke with things like chopped bacon pieces or a sprinkle of parmesan. Serve the Park Street Deli dip (one of Aldi's many in-house brands) in a ramekin or bowl to give it a homemade appearance rather than keeping it in the plastic container.
Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip
When you're seeking a dessert-y dip that isn't fruit-based, then the Park Street Deli Chocolate Chip Cannoli Dip is a worthy choice. This stuff is so easy to devour. It's sweet, of course, but those chocolate chips add a crunchy element that you don't often see in dips. It's not heavily loaded with the chips either; it merely adds a compelling textural element. The 10-ounce container is a limited edition option, so you have to grab it when you see it. People, us included, are thoroughly smitten with the sweet treat, noting that it's one of the best buys you can get at Aldi.
Customers note that you can stock up and freeze them, then defrost as needed. That means you can have it ready for your party, no matter what time of year, even if it isn't currently on sale. Plate the cannoli dip alongside graham crackers, shortbread cookies, or waffle cone pieces. For a fruit component, it goes well with strawberries, apples, and grapes. It works with a variety of sweets to create the ultimate accompaniment, making your party platter the talk of the town. Place the dip in a bowl and top with additional mini chocolate chips.
Jalapeño Artichoke Dip
Move over spinach and artichoke, Aldi's Jalapeño Artichoke is ideal when you want something with a touch of heat. This is the perfect option to add to your party platter when you want something that goes beyond those creamy flavors. The bits of jalapeño provide much-needed heat and dimension without needing to add anything yourself. But we love that you'll also find garlic and dill to provide further flavor enhancements. People share that you can definitely taste the jalapeño, so it's not as though it goes unnoticed — with some customers claiming that it's spicier than they had anticipated.
It's helpful to note, though, that if you have a strong heat tolerance, you might not think it's too spicy. However, since it's for a party, it's still palatable enough for the average guest to enjoy without feeling like they need to chug a glass of milk because of the spice level. Arrange your snack board with things like crackers, sliced bread, or veggie straws, but the Park Street Deli dip also goes nicely with fresh elements like sliced cucumber or carrot sticks. This is a staple for year-round hosting, so grab a container or two for your party — whether that's in the heat of summer or the dead of winter.
Classic Hummus
There are some bolder and more involved flavors on this list, but hummus is an absolute essential when it comes to party platters. Park Street Deli's Classic Hummus is just that: classic. It's versatile and goes with just about anything savory, from fresh vegetables to wheat crackers — we loved the classic hummus and pretzel snack pack as a healthy Aldi snack, so pretzels are always a good pairing. There aren't any added herbs or flavors; it's a simple and creamy dip that is a must on any snack board. Don't believe us? It was a 2024 Aldi Fan Favorite award winner.
While you'll have no trouble finding things to dip in it, its versatility continues because it works with other savory condiments as well. Guests can add a little bit of guacamole and hummus onto a cracker and enjoy the pairing (one of our favorites); the same goes for hummus and salsa or other concoctions that you want to come up with. That means if you plan to serve multiple dips on your platter, then hummus is easily a top option.
We suggest grabbing a couple of the 10-ounce containers for your party since many guests are quite familiar with hummus, and it might go faster than other dips. Place each container in a separate bowl; keep one exactly as it comes, but for the second one, consider including an add-in meant to enhance the store-bought hummus, such as toasted peppercorns.
Spinach Artichoke Tzatziki
When you want something a little zingier than your average spinach artichoke dip, then you have to try the Spinach Artichoke Tzatziki from Park Street Deli. It has a Greek yogurt base that gives it a tangier note than the Neufchatel cheese and sour cream combo in the regular version. This creates a deeper, more noticeable flavor that still has a creamy touch. There's garlic and vinegar to provide further flavor notes, so it goes beyond just a rich dip. It's considerably lighter than the spinach and artichoke, with around 45 calories per 2-tablespoon serving compared to 60 calories.
This can make it a wonderful option for your party platter if you want to offer a break from other, heavier dips or sides. People are big fans of this tzatziki and often like to pair it with pita. Just cut your pita into triangles to make them more bite-sized and appropriate for a grazing board. It works delightfully if you want to include non-traditional platter foods like falafel or dolma. If you prefer to make it more like a classic tzatziki and give it a slight upgrade, try mixing in grated cucumber — be sure to squeeze out the extra moisture before doing so, though.
Creamy Caramel Dip
Whether you're making a dessert-centric platter or simply want to incorporate a sugary element onto a standard one, the Berryhill Creamy Caramel Dip is a fan favorite that many love. It's everything its name suggests, making it easy to dip or pour. We suggest pairing it with things like sliced apples, halved strawberries, baguette slices, or vanilla wafers. But caramel goes with a lot of things, so you'll have no trouble assembling combinations to suit your gathering.
As you're arranging your snack board, consider placing similarly colored items together to bring more harmony — this is a hosting tip we learned from Ina Garten. For example, pretzels and graham crackers can be placed together, while marshmallows and kettle corn can go in another corner. The 14-ounce container is quite generous, but we recommend pouring it into a nicer bowl for your party; you can use all of it in one go or use half and replenish as it depletes. One thing to note is that the dip can be a bit sticky, so just be sure to set out some napkins for guests. Place forks, spoons, or toothpicks close by so partygoers can plate their pairings or dunk them directly into the sauce.
Dill Dip
Sometimes you want to teeter that border of classic dips and interesting flavors for your festivities. In this case, you might want to snag a container of the Park Street Deli Dill Dip. This creamy condiment is made with a sour cream and mayonnaise base that gives it a rich mouthfeel and mildly tart flavor, but then it's combined with onion, vinegar, dill, garlic, and other ingredients; the creamy, herby blend ensures a multi-dimensional flavor that doesn't get too heavy. People say that it's one of the best dill dips that they've had, thanks to the sheer amount of dill and the tanginess.
This comes with 14 ounces of delectable dip and is perfect when you want something slightly out of the box. It absolutely goes well with staples like potato chips, crackers, and cut veggies, but you can get a bit more creative if you want a party platter that's anything but basic. It pairs with things like chicken wings, roasted vegetables, or potato wedges for a different potato-based dipper. If you see it in stores, you might want to get a couple for your party — customers mention that it tends to be sold out at their stores. It's a dill-ightful option for your platters and grazing boards.
Chunky Medium Salsa
While salsa is pretty straightforward to assemble at home, a store-bought version can be delicious — and it saves you plenty of preparation and money to purchase the various ingredients. These factors make the Casa Mamita Chunky Medium Salsa a marvelous pick for your upcoming parties. Better yet, it comes in a 24-ounce jar, which means you can replenish throughout the night — it's certainly the biggest container out of any of the dips on this list. It has pretty minimal ingredients, so you will get that chunky tomato-forward taste with a touch of heat from jalapeños.
Salsa is also a beloved condiment that is well-known amongst various demographics, so people can feel comfortable with at least one snack option you have on the table. Serve it with corn or tortilla chips (maybe even both if you can swing it). We like it combined with chicharrones (pork rinds) or chile lime puffed wheat snacks. Salsa also tastes great with celery or jicama sticks, or sliced cucumber for those times when you prefer to include fresh ingredients on your platter. Try cutting thick strips of bell pepper to act like a scoopable spoon. It doesn't matter what you combine it with; Aldi customers are huge fans of the salsa, saying they consistently repurchase it and that it's a fantastic value.
Olive Tapenade Hummus
We love the Olive Tapenade Hummus from Park Street Deli. It has perfectly savory pieces of olives to juxtapose the otherwise smooth dip. We're not the only ones who adore it, though; people say that it's a favorite of theirs and that it beats out similar favorites from other brands. It's actually one of Aldi's award-winning products, making it onto the list of 2024 Aldi Fan Favorites, so it's a clearly beloved item that you should most definitely place on your party platter. It offers a savory boost that your average hummus doesn't supply.
Add it to your favorite bowl, and the store-bought hummus transforms into something that could be homemade or from a restaurant. It goes with anything that you'd combine with basic hummus, whether that's crispy pita chips, bold and juicy cherry tomatoes, or airy mini rice cakes. Your guests will love spreading this on any crostinis and sliced bread, too. This olive tapenade hummus is a must-try for your grazing board when you want something slightly elevated, but that doesn't introduce too many flavors or textures. Plus, it's a good bang for your buck because it's like two dips in one: olive tapenade and hummus.
Classic Single Guacamole
Add guacamole to your party platter along with other traditional dips like salsa and hummus — all of which you can get at Aldi! Rather than a larger tub of guac, we recommend the Classic Single Guacamole mini cups by Park Street Deli because of the high praise from lots of customers. Aldi carries an Aldi brand classic guacamole that people say is too watery, and we weren't a big fan of Park Street Deli's Chipotle Hummus in a hummus taste test — but the mini cups get glowing reviews. These come in six small portions at 2 ounces each; this is ideal if you're hosting a small gathering because you can set out one cup per person for a more personalized platter. Alternatively, you can open each one to place on a board, then customize each one, so you have a guac assortment of sorts.
There are lots of ways to upgrade the flavor of store-bought guacamole, but adding a touch of smoked paprika or cayenne, fresh cracked pepper, chopped pine nuts, or fresh cilantro makes the most sense in a smaller cup. You could even add hot sauce to ramp up the heat. The six portions add up to 12 ounces total, so it's still more product than some of the other dips on this list. Guac goes with anything from tortilla chips to pita, plantain chips, zucchini sticks, or pretzels.
Methodology
Aldi has a lot of dips, but we picked out these specific dips based on personal experience trying them, past Tasting Table articles and rankings, as well as overall public reviews and opinions. Not everything tastes good or is worth purchasing, so we selected products that are genuinely flavorful, well-received, and easy to pair for your party.
We wanted items that hit different tasting points like sweet, salty, or herby, as well as ingredient bases such as tomato, cheese, or avocado. We also selected things that ranged from 2-ounce small cups to 24-ounce jars. That way, the average person planning a gathering can find multiple options that they'd want to include on their party platter and know that their guests would enjoy.