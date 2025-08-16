15 Aldi Products To Add To Your Charcuterie Board
When you're looking for an affordable way to create a charcuterie board, Aldi has your back. I was able to pick up 15 different items for a little under $62, which is an absolute bargain given how many leftovers I have. It's perfectly possible to create a visually attractive and incredibly flavorful board from Aldi. I picked up a range of ingredients, both a mixture of classic charcuterie board elements, as well as some other creative liberties.
There's a bit of everything, whether you want sweet, salty, briny, soft, chewy, or something in between. There are likely dozens more options that I didn't even get to try, but I'll share some alternatives as they come up. There are many useful facts about Aldi that frequent shoppers should know, and one is to arrive on Wednesday morning to ensure everything for your board is fresh and stocked. Grab your grocery list and start jotting down ideas because you may be surprised that you can grab everything at Aldi, perhaps even the serving tray itself. You can get creative on how you want to plate your board and how much of each ingredient you plan to incorporate.
Appleton Farms Prosciutto
Prosciutto is a total staple to include on your charcuterie board when it comes to meats. It brings a fatty mouthfeel and a salty flavor to anything you pair it with. Aldi's Appleton Farms Prosciutto comes with 4 ounces of product that you can include on your board. It is soft, pliable, and delicious enough to work with a range of other elements. The meat brings an elegant touch without breaking the bank, which is always appreciated, but even more so when you're building out a tray filled with various meats, cheeses, and other goodies.
I rolled the meat up, but you can place the slices on your board however you desire, such as folding them into quarters or roses. You could also pair it with provolone, mozzarella, or cantaloupe, and roll them together for a handy snack. It tastes good no matter how you plate it. Alternatively, Aldi also carries Prosciutto Italiano, sourced directly from Italy.
Appleton Farms Salami Collection
I picked the Appleton Farms Salami Collection because it gives me three different options all in one convenient package, rather than having to individually seek them out. You get a whopping 12 ounces of salami that comes in three flavors; classic, herbs and spices, and black pepper. The latter two have the spices on the outside, so they bring more to the table without overwhelming the entire salami. The ingredient list doesn't specify the herbs and spices that are included, but the varieties are fragrant and flavorful.
My favorite is the classic just because I find it pairs more easily with various items on the charcuterie board, but the others bring an uplifting added taste as needed. Pair these fatty meats with your favorite cheese or even a fruit jam on a piece of crusty baguette. I folded them up to create a mini salami river, which is a popular charcuterie decorating technique. Aldi has plenty of salami options, like Genoa salami, spicy dry, and others.
Simply Nature Raw Cashews, Walnuts, and Macadamias
Nuts are a staple on charcuterie boards, particularly almonds, but I wanted to mix it up with a range of nutty textures and flavors. Almonds are certainly not on my list of top nuts, but if they are for you, you can easily find a massive range of almond items at Aldi. Whether you want salted, unsalted, honey roasted, sliced, or just about everything else, the store has it available. You could also opt for any range of other popular types of nuts that Aldi offers.
I picked up a bag of the Simply Nature Raw Cashews, Walnuts, and Macadamias, which comes with 8 ounces of nuts. Walnuts seem to be the most prevalent, followed by cashews, and the occasional macadamia. I like the various levels of firmness — the ridges of the walnut compared to the smooth and buttery texture of macadamia. The nut trio adds an earthy crunch to the charcuterie board, but they're not as crisp as they would be if they were roasted. Try eating a couple of pieces of the nuts with chocolate or drizzling a little bit of honey over them for a customizable sweetness.
Happy Farms/Emporium Selection Party Cheese Tray
As you might have caught on by now, when building a charcuterie board, it helps if you purchase items that have more than one option already within them. This means you're doing less buying and prepping. In this case, the cheese tray does all the work for me. I don't have to buy four different cheeses and slice them, adding more preparation time and dishes to my already lengthy list of things to do. There's also the potential for more waste, as you might not be able to finish four blocks of cheese unless you're having a larger party.
The cheese tray I got comes with 13.7 ounces of four cheeses: extra sharp, white cheddar, havarti, Gouda, and Asiago. Aldi also has a very similarly named product: Party Cheese Tray. This one comes with pepper Jack, Colby Jack, Swiss, and cheddar. I preferred the elevated appearance of the specialty tray's packaging as well as the cheese options on the tray; I found the cheese selection more in line with the charcuterie board I was trying to build. I like the rich, creamy textures and the somewhat thick slicing. I ended up cutting the slices in half for the board just so there's less waste.
Savoritz Six Cracker Assortment
Crackers are a must-have for your charcuterie board so your guests have something to place their meat and cheese on. Once again, I leaned on a variety pack to get more than one option in a single product. The Savoritz Six Cracker Assortment comes with cracked wheat, five grain, rosemary, sesame wheat, seeded multigrain, and poppy and pepper water cracker options. You'll also get a range of shapes to choose from, such as circle, square, rectangle, and octagon — how fun is that?
This brings visual and flavor dimension to your board without having to purchase multiple packs. I love the fragrant notes of the rosemary cracker, but they all carry a little something unique. If this assortment doesn't call to you, fear not, because Aldi has well over 100 cracker choices. There's everything from honey mustard pretzel crackers to gluten-free cheddar flavored almond flour ones. I like that the variety pack can be used for sweet or savory foods. You can use them as a vehicle for your cheeses, meats, sliced fruit, smoked salmon, sliced cucumbers, and more. They are highly versatile and a supreme Aldi product to add to your board.
Kosher baby dill pickles
Pickles are a welcome palate cleanser from some of the heavier, fattier items on a charcuterie board. I like to add it on the board along with options like fruit or chopped cucumbers to cut through the richness. These mini dill pickles are a terrific way to add color and an uplifting flavor to your board among the array of cheeses and meats. That briny tartness is pleasant and refreshing. I was surprised at the price, too, which is highly competitive for 16 ounces of product. It's considerably more affordable than other chains like Target or Vons.
Although Aldi has various pickle options, this is the best for a charcuterie board because they are small and bite-sized. Picking up an entire pickle spear doesn't make sense on a charcuterie board. You could do something like dill pickle chips as long as you have some sort of toothpick or fork as a serving tool, as they can be pretty liquidy. Serve in a separate dish to avoid getting other foods wet or briny.
Park Street Deli Jubilee Olive Assortment
Continuing on with the briny elements are olives, another highly popular charcuterie item. If you're not sure what type of olives your guests might like, then you have to get the Park Street Deli Jubilee Assortment of olives. This comes with 7 ounces of delicious olives, including Kalamata, Picholine, and green olives that are marinated with herbs and spices. The label doesn't specify the herbs, but it does say there's mustard seed along with canola oil to provide that oily marinade. These are a pure delight to munch on.
Again, I recommend placing this in a separate dish so that the liquid doesn't seep onto your chocolate-covered almonds or make your crackers soggy; that would be gross and unpleasant. The olives offer a meaty texture with a mouthwatering saltiness and aromatic, tasty touch of herbiness. It isn't overpowering, but it is flavorful.
Cotton Candy Grapes
We know that grapes are essential on charcuterie boards; you'll see them delicately placed throughout the board, but I wanted to switch things up this time around by using cotton candy grapes. These have a snappy, yet soft texture that almost feels like they melt in your mouth after you pierce through the skin. The description says they are seedless, but I came across a few small seeds; it's not too noticeable. It comes with 2 pounds of fruit, allowing you to have plenty to place on your platter. They're on the medium spectrum as far as size goes, so it can be a whimsical choice to add to your board without being too large or crunchy.
They are sweet, almost floral in a way. What makes them a superb option for the charcuterie board is that you can keep them on the stem for a chic appearance, but they easily come off if you shake them or simply pluck them. You don't have to pull too hard to get them off. If you want something more standard, Aldi sells green grapes, red grapes, and a red and green grape medley.
Emporium Selection Double Crème Brie Cheese
Brie is a surefire hit for charcuterie boards because it pairs beautifully with a wide range of items you might already include — honey, meat, nuts, fruit, and baguette to name a few. I found two Brie options at Aldi: the 8-ounce Emporium Selection Brie Cheese Round and the 7-ounce Emporium Selection Double Crème Brie Cheese. I was thoroughly pleased with the richness of the double crème.
Once it hit room temperature, it was ooey and gooey without any added heat. This gave it an air of luxury, like something you'd get from a cheese shop. But no, it comes directly from our darling budget-friendly Aldi. I have tried both varieties at some point, and I'd consider the double crème one perfect for when you want to impress. It's slightly more expensive and a little lighter in weight, but the difference is nominal. For a larger party, you could put the entire wheel on the board, simply pre-cutting the slices for convenience.
Raw and unfiltered local honey
Honey is such a dynamic ingredient, both when it comes to charcuterie boards and beyond. You can drizzle it over Brie wedges, baguette slices, fresh fruit, and more. You could even pair honey with smashed fruit to create a frozen delight; this would be entertaining to serve toward the end of the charcuterie session, just so it remains cold. But what honey do you select from Aldi? That is the question because the company has several options when I searched online, although this may vary based on your location.
Among various options, you can opt for raw, clover, infused, and even local honey, just note that this could vary, and it might not be all too local based on where you're located vs. where the honey is sourced. I found two options, though: a general but local Southwest honey, and then a local Southern California one (the one I picked), as that is where I'm located. The one I got is raw, unfiltered, sweet, and mellow.
Organic Mini Cucumbers
My family loves mini cucumbers as the skin tends to be more tender and less chewy, and the seeds are hardly noticeable; even my toddler scarfs them down. When I saw Aldi offered organic mini cucumbers, I made sure to swoop them up for my charcuterie board to provide a fresh aspect. They are crunchy and bright, offering a refreshing mouthfeel compared to creamy cheese or salty cured meats.
However, there's one tip you should be aware of when shopping for produce at the retailer, and that is to carefully look at the fruit or veggie before you purchase it. While I was there, I noticed multiple bags of cucumbers covered in mold; however, this is easily avoidable when you thoroughly inspect your produce. Mini cucumbers and Persian cucumbers are highly susceptible to mold. Believe me, I have bought many fresh ones only for them to be moldy and slimy within 24 hours or so. Spare yourself the trouble and thoroughly vet it out before purchasing. Also, try to buy these close to your party date — not several days in advance.
Raspberries
Raspberries are not a revolutionary product in general, let alone to integrate onto a charcuterie board. Nevertheless, they are a staple when you want a lighter element. Strawberries, figs, pears, and apples are all common fresh fruits that you might spot on a grazing board, so this is purely a personal decision. However, you might pick the fruit or fruits based on certain flavors or colors you want to incorporate, or you have a specific theme going on.
Raspberries would also pair well with fig jam or quince paste when you want to double up on the fruitiness. Add a layer of jam and a berry or two onto a slice of baguette for the perfect bite-sized snack. Wash the berries in a hot water bath to ensure they're clean from any debris and able to last until your party. Don't knock the technique until you try it!
Southern Grove Dried Mediterranean Apricots
You will frequently see dried apricots on charcuterie boards, as they offer a sugary flavor, a unique dry and chewy texture, as well as a vibrant color to your platter of goodies. They are small enough that you could pop a full dried fruit in your mouth with ease. They also work wonderfully with other elements, whether that's cheese or meat. But guests can easily enjoy it as a stand-alone ingredient, too.
Sometimes, dried apricots can be extremely leathery and difficult to eat, resembling chewy fruit jerky that you have to tear rather than chew. But the Southern Grove Dried Mediterranean Apricots are soft, sweet, and a pure delight to eat. I was truly impressed as I haven't previously purchased these at Aldi, but they will be a staple for future boards.
Choceur Dark Chocolate Covered Coconut Almonds
Aldi offers a wide selection of sweet snacks designed to compete with popular brands like Trader Joe's. I have previously tasted the dark chocolate-covered almonds, but I much prefer the Choceur Dark Chocolate Coconut Covered Almonds that come in a 10-ounce container. These are further enhanced with the layer of coconut to give them a unique spin. They are pretty large and have a thick chocolate coating, so they make a tasty dessert morsel to include on your platter to offer respite from the savory components.
However, Aldi has a lot of tasty bite-sized sweets that you might want to consider adding, including milk chocolate toffee almonds. But I think dark chocolate-covered freeze-dried strawberries could be a slightly less common but equally delectable option. Once you stroll the aisles, you'll see just how much there is to choose from. You might be inclined to pick up more than one sweet treat if you plan on having a bigger board.
Specially Selected French Baguette
A baguette is a fantastic carbohydrate to place your meats and cheeses on if you don't want to solely rely on crackers. Baguette is often quite sturdy, particularly if you toast it. I was surprised at how soft Aldi's baguette was, as usually there's more of a crustiness to it. For this reason, I would recommend toasting the slices ahead of time so it's more like crostini. Don't forget to strategically cut your baguette so you can get the perfect crostini every time.
I love that the baguette is neutral flavored (unlike herbed crackers), so you can place a slice of salami and a piece of havarti on it, or you could cut a wedge of Brie and drizzle it with honey. I found that the baguette lasted for a couple of days without getting hard, which is an added bonus. My tip is to pick the bread with the furthest best by date, which gives you added time to work with it.
Methodology
Before heading to my local Aldi, I scoured the online website to see what kind of options existed. I had my game plan and my grocery list in tow when I went to the physical store. I picked items based on personal preference, such as opting for the raw nut medley rather than basic almonds or dark chocolate almonds instead of milk chocolate, etc. I also considered heavily focusing on staple charcuterie items that you will frequently spot on the average board.
Everything was relatively easy to find, and I was surprised at how affordable the items ultimately were. I created a small charcuterie board that was meant to feed two hungry people, but you could ultimately put it out for three or four people to snack on. I had a bunch of leftovers, meaning that you could create a larger charcuterie board and use all the ingredients, ideal if you have more people coming to your party. I tried everything and enjoyed the options I chose; otherwise, I would not have included them. I also gave tips to get the best results, if there were any factors to consider with a particular item.