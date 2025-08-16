15 Aldi Products To Add To Your Charcuterie Board

When you're looking for an affordable way to create a charcuterie board, Aldi has your back. I was able to pick up 15 different items for a little under $62, which is an absolute bargain given how many leftovers I have. It's perfectly possible to create a visually attractive and incredibly flavorful board from Aldi. I picked up a range of ingredients, both a mixture of classic charcuterie board elements, as well as some other creative liberties.

There's a bit of everything, whether you want sweet, salty, briny, soft, chewy, or something in between. There are likely dozens more options that I didn't even get to try, but I'll share some alternatives as they come up. There are many useful facts about Aldi that frequent shoppers should know, and one is to arrive on Wednesday morning to ensure everything for your board is fresh and stocked. Grab your grocery list and start jotting down ideas because you may be surprised that you can grab everything at Aldi, perhaps even the serving tray itself. You can get creative on how you want to plate your board and how much of each ingredient you plan to incorporate.