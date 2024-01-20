Freeze Smashed Fruit And Honey For A Delicately Sweet Snack

Whether you need a mid-afternoon energy boost or a late-night indulgence, snacks are a quick and delicious respite. A piece of fruit is a simple, healthy snack, but there's a fun and easy way to transform your favorite fruit into a frozen dessert. Highly perishable, soft, or even unpleasantly mealy fruit would all benefit from a smash to release their flavorful juices followed by a stint in the freezer to improve and solidify their texture.

This frozen smashed fruit hack will save fruit from going bad, resuscitate bruised or otherwise inedible fruit before it goes in the trash, and provide a refreshing, all-natural fruit popsicle. Fruits best suited for smashing include berries, kiwis, bananas, peaches, nectarines, mangoes, and any other fruit that the back of a fork can effortlessly mash into a pulpy yet cohesive mass. You can mash fruit in a bowl with a spoonful of honey or sweetener before spooning cookie-sized mounds onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and placing them in the freezer to solidify.

After a few hours or an overnight stay in the freezer, you'll have delicately sweet frozen fruit desserts with luscious textures. Stone fruit like peaches, mangoes, and nectarines will provide a velvety smooth sorbet-like texture. Bananas assume a super creamy and rich consistency akin to ice cream. Berries and kiwi will create a popsicle-like texture dotted with delightfully crunchy seeds.