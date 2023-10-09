The Crafty Tip To Easily Remove Pits From Stone Fruit

Stone fruits, which include varieties like peaches, plums, and apricots, are identifiable by the hard, spherical pit in its center. While this pit, also known as a stone, is necessary for the fruit to ripen, it can be rather cumbersome when trying to cut into the fruit's flesh. Because of the round shape, a fruit's stone makes it difficult to cut even slices, and it creates an obstacle when trying to eat such a fruit whole. Fortunately, there is a way to remove the pit of a stone fruit without letting any delicious flesh go to waste, and it only requires a pair of needle nose pliers.

The need for pliers may make it seem like an industrious hack, but the actual technique is very straightforward. You will use the needle nose pliers to snatch the pit right out of the fruit. The only other necessary preparation is ensuring your pliers are clean and sanitized. Once you have done so, grab your fruit and press the closed pliers into the divot where the stem would be. When the pliers hit the pit, slightly open them so you can firmly clamp down on it, give it a twist, and the entire thing should come out in one go.