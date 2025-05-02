Trader Joe's Vs Aldi: Which Store Has The Best Sweet Snacks?

If you love buying snacks and sweet treats at Trader Joe's and Aldi and feel like the two brands seem somewhat similar, you aren't just imagining it. There's indeed a connection between the two. Long story short: What we know as Aldi was founded by brothers in Germany in the 1940s. By the 1960s, the siblings disagreed on whether they should sell cigarettes in the store, thus resulting in them splitting the business into Aldi Sud and Aldi Nord. Aldi Nord purchased Trader Joe's in 1979 and started operating under that moniker.

I wanted to see how similar the two companies are, so I pitted them against each other to see which makes the better sweet snacks. I miraculously have a Trader Joe's and an Aldi across the street from each other, making this an easy mission to pull off. Trader Joe's items were around seven dollars more expensive, so if you're looking at budget alone, then you might want Aldi's options.

However, there are other factors in play for this taste test, such as flavor (the most important), texture, appearance, ingredients, weight, and overall value (of the weight-to-cost ratio). I may mention sustainability, but this is not a deciding factor in this particular tasting, although, it can certainly be something to consider. Let's try a very chocolate-forward range of sweets.