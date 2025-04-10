This Technique Will Ensure Your Crostini Are Perfect Every Time
Crostini are the kings of the appetizer jungle. The mini toasts are the perfect finger food; when done right, they are crispy and sturdy yet easy to bite into without making a mess. There is truly no better vehicle for dips, spreads, cheese, meats, or any other tasty type of topping. There's nothing quite as disappointing, though, as biting into a crostini that's too thin and crispy and sheds crumbs everywhere or — on the opposite side of the spectrum — one too thick and not toasted enough, whose toppings topple off as you try to yank off a bite. The key to getting that just-right crostini lies in how you slice it.
Usually, baguettes are used for crostini, as their long and thin shape creates the perfect bite-sized toasts. The ideal thickness for crostini is ¼-inch thick, and cutting your slices as evenly as possible will ensure they all toast uniformly. Use a sharp serrated knife to cut smoothly through the baguette. Once sliced, brush both sides of each piece of bread with a bit of olive oil, and pop them in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for just under 10 minutes, until they are crispy and golden.
Crostini possibilities really are endless
While baguettes are the most popular choice for crostini, you can experiment with bread options. Any elongated loaf works well, as it will be easiest to slice into bite-sized pieces. Ciabatta and sourdough are good options, but avoid dense whole-grain loaves; they usually don't crisp as well. Though you can save a stale baguette by turning it into crostini, nothing beats freshly baked bread, even when you are going to toast it until it's crunchy.
Crostini can be drizzled with olive oil and topped with diced garlicky tomatoes for bruschetta, topped with cheese and toasted in the oven until melty and browned, or smeared with goat cheese and jam. You don't even have to top them at all. Perfectly toasted crostini can be plated as is and used as dippers for various spreads, like hummus, artichoke dip, or just a simple dressing of garlic, oil, and vinegar. Roasted fruit is a great addition to sweet or savory crostini. Or try swapping out tomatoes for strawberries to make a bright summery topping. Roasted apples with goat cheese and honey is also a killer combo. Or top cheese crostini with pomegranate seeds for a sweet yet tart twist. There is no end to the choices you have when it comes to toppings, and once you find your favorites, you'll see how having a go-to crostini recipe makes entertaining a breeze.