This Technique Will Ensure Your Crostini Are Perfect Every Time

Crostini are the kings of the appetizer jungle. The mini toasts are the perfect finger food; when done right, they are crispy and sturdy yet easy to bite into without making a mess. There is truly no better vehicle for dips, spreads, cheese, meats, or any other tasty type of topping. There's nothing quite as disappointing, though, as biting into a crostini that's too thin and crispy and sheds crumbs everywhere or — on the opposite side of the spectrum — one too thick and not toasted enough, whose toppings topple off as you try to yank off a bite. The key to getting that just-right crostini lies in how you slice it.

Usually, baguettes are used for crostini, as their long and thin shape creates the perfect bite-sized toasts. The ideal thickness for crostini is ¼-inch thick, and cutting your slices as evenly as possible will ensure they all toast uniformly. Use a sharp serrated knife to cut smoothly through the baguette. Once sliced, brush both sides of each piece of bread with a bit of olive oil, and pop them in the oven at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for just under 10 minutes, until they are crispy and golden.