Top Cheese Crostini With Pomegranate Seeds For A Sweet Twist

Though you may more frequently top morning bowls of oatmeal and spiced autumnal cakes with pomegranate seeds, it is time to start sprinkling these red fruity gems on top of cheesy pieces of warm toast. The addition of the tartly sweet fruit provides an excellent complementary flavor to the more savory, salty flavors of sharp and creamy cheeses. When matched with freshly made and sliced crostini, the pomegranate pieces also give an added textural bite to appetizers, lunch spreads, and afternoon snacks.

Not only can the brightly-hued ingredient help create a lively platter, but with little effort, you can offer a colorful starter that will arouse your guests' senses and offer a fresh, satisfying dish before the main courses are presented. Start by pairing rich, savory halloumi cheese with pomegranate, using both the seeds and sweet tangy pomegranate molasses mixed with chopped cherry tomatoes. Soon, you'll be ready to experiment with other flavor combinations for your next platters of perfectly toasted crostini.