Brighten Up Your Bruschetta With Fresh Diced Strawberries

Tomatoes are undeniably an acquired taste, and some people really struggle to enjoy their juicy, fleshy texture. But that doesn't mean you have to miss out on all of the tasty, summery foods that utilize this fruit — including bruschetta. Swapping the tomatoes in your bruschetta for sliced or diced strawberries is not just agreeable for a wider range of palates (including those of less adventurous eaters), but it will also allow you to highlight the summery, bright, and sweet flavor of the strawberry.

To make your strawberry bruschetta, you'll want to start with high-quality ingredients, including premium cheese, quality bread, tasty balsamic vinegar, and fresh herbs. Since this appetizer is so simple, it highlights every flavor element of every ingredient. So, if you're using mushy berries or old bread, it will be all the more evident. You'll also want to make sure your strawberries are as thinly sliced as possible since using large hunks makes them harder to eat and may mean that your berries fly off the edge of the bread before you can get them into your mouth.