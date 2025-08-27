8 Absolute Best Hosting Tips We've Learned From Ina Garten

Believe it or not, Garten swears by buffet-style meals when it comes to keeping dinner parties and other gatherings stress-free. "You can do a buffet, which I prefer in general, so you don't have half-eaten dishes of things on the table," she says in a YouTube Short. This will make the table look cleaner, even if the serving station is a little messy. Plus, guests can serve themselves exactly what they want and how much they want, which means you just might have more leftovers after.

However, even though it's self-serve, presentation still matters. As Garten notes, she loves white dishes and simple plates because they let the colors and textures of the food shine, making even the most everyday dishes look more exciting. We'd also suggest laying out the spread in a nice way, perhaps with rows of bowls and platters with little labels if needed, so it makes it easy for guests and keeps the buffet looking thoughtful instead of thrown together.

What's more, buffets actually make the party more fun for everyone, including the host. You're not tied down to passing plates or constantly refilling half-empty dishes, which frees you up to chat, sip a drink, and enjoy the food. It also gives off a more relaxed vibe, where people can take their time, go back for seconds, and try a little bit of everything without feeling rushed.