The 2-2-2 Leftovers Rule: What It Is And Why You Should Follow It

You may think of late November as the prime leftover season, but summer has its own lineup of celebratory feasts — backyard cookouts, lawn picnics, al fresco dinner parties — all of which are just as likely to result in excess food as Thanksgiving. Tossing post-meal (yet still perfectly good) grilled meat or grandma's potato salad should be just as unconscionable as immediately disposing of the holiday bird; however, storing that food properly and then eating it in a timely manner are imperative when it comes to your health. Fortunately, there's a mnemonic device called the 2-2-2 rule that should help any home cook safely handle leftovers.

Developed by the New Zealand nonprofit Love Food, Hate Waste, the rule is as straightforward as it sounds. The first "two" refers to the number of hours you have to get food packaged and stowed in the fridge. After that, leftovers should be consumed within two days. Don't think you'll make a meal out of those scraps in that period of time? Go ahead and freeze them for up to two months, the final "two" in the sequence. Keep in mind — particularly during summer — that you'll need to refrigerate food more quickly if it's been sitting out in hot temperatures. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the two-hour window shrinks to one anytime the thermometer hits 90 degrees Fahrenheit.