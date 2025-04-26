The Hidden Danger Of Storing Leftovers In Aluminum Foil

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

After a big meal, it's pretty customary to wrap the leftovers in aluminum foil and toss it in the fridge until you're ready to heat it up again. If you're lucky, you won't have to cook again for the rest of the week, or at least for the next night or two. Your thought process probably tells you that wrapping the food in aluminum foil protects it from the elements — something you've seen countless generations do in the kitchen. But the most harmful elements are so tiny that we can't even see them with the naked eye.

Aluminum foil is not a fail-safe method of storing leftovers because it runs the possibility of harboring harmful bacteria. That's right, there are at least 20 clever aluminum foil hacks to use around the kitchen, but storing your food probably shouldn't be one of them. Wrapping that leftover pizza or extra chicken parmesan in a layer of aluminum foil is doing nothing to provide an airtight seal, which means those pesky, near-invisible strands of bacteria have the opportunity to multiply. Bacteria can lead to food poisoning and foodborne illnesses, which means that affordable meal you just wrapped in cheap aluminum foil could end up costing you an expensive doctor's bill.