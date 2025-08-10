9 Aldi Beers, Ranked Worst To First

There's no place quite like Aldi. The German-based grocery store marches to the beat of its own drum, trading frills for function and name brands for low prices. Throw in a quarter requirement for carts and an ahead-of-its-time reusable bag policy, and it's clear it's in a market category all its own.

It should come as no shock that the Aldi beer aisle follows the same ethos of simplicity and unpretentiousness. I also use the word "aisle" incredibly loosely — limited end cap or micro-display are more like it — and here, you won't find beer giants like Budweiser or Heineken taking up real estate. In fact, you won't find too many names at all — I counted just nine total options at my local store in Columbus, Ohio.

Despite that, this brew selection is mighty. It incorporates beers of all kinds, from hoppy IPAs and light lagers to fruit-splashed ales and robust stouts. Influence comes from all over as you take a short world tour to countries like Mexico, Belgium, and, of course, Germany. Aldi's beers are even award-winning, accumulating medals at competitions like the World Beer Awards.

As a passionate beer drinker, I recently schlepped home all nine of my nearest Aldi's available bottles and cans — not for a party filled with diverse palates, but for a little taste test of my own. Asking simple questions like "Would I drink this again?" and "Is it a good beer or just a good price?", I crafted an ultimate ranking, from bad to certified lawnmower beer to best. Bottoms up.