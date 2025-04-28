15 Popular Salty Snacks From Aldi, Ranked

To step through Aldi's door is to waltz into glorious, off-brand snack heaven. The Germany-founded grocery chain — with a rapidly expanding presence in the U.S. — has been landing on everyone's radar lately thanks to its outrageously low prices, and we have Aldi's private label brands to thank for that. You'll find snacks from Simply Nature, Clancy's, Millville, Southern Grove and beyond — you may not have heard of the brand, but you're certainly familiar with the flavors.

Aldi serves up product dupes that are conspicuously similar to (and sometimes even better than) the real deal, along with unique off-brand oddities that make it a goldmine of cheap goodies. I recently took a stroll down the Aldi snack aisle, diving into a selection of its top salty munchies — from umami-loaded potato chips to tangy, savory crisps — to rank them from worst to best. I built this ranking based on flavor, texture, and pure, unadulterated snackability to pinpoint the top salty delights (and a few worthy of a hard pass) at everyone's favorite budget grocer. So get your appetite primed and have a cold drink ready, because we're about to get salty.