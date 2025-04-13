Aldi's Absolute Best Cookies Are A Better Version Of A Classic

If you have a sweet tooth, Aldi supplies an overwhelming selection of cookies to satisfy your cravings. Plus, as a discount grocer, Aldi's store brand cookies mimic your favorite name brand counterparts at a fraction of the price. In fact, Aldi's absolute best cookies, according to our ranking, are even better than the classic name brand variety.

We ranked 20 different Aldi cookies and our top spot went to Benton's peanut butter creme filled cookies, a dupe on the classic peanut butter dessert Nutter Butters. Our ranking was based on flavor, texture, sweetness, and how each cookie compared to their name-brand counterparts. They may not be shaped like a peanut, but Benton's peanut butter creme cookies round sandwich form offer a texture and flavor that blows Nutter Butters out of the water. The cookies themselves were so satisfyingly crispy, providing the perfect contrast for the lusciously creamy and plentiful peanut butter filling. The proportion of cream to cookie is arguably better than the thin slather that almost goes unperceived between the much thicker Nutter Butter cookies.

Furthermore, Benton's peanut butter creme cookies bestowed a rich and intense taste of peanut butter that matched the heavenly aroma they gave off fresh out of the package. While Nutter Butters are as sweet as they are nutty, Benton's cookies have a more balanced sweetness that better allows the peanut butter flavor to shine. The best part is that these cookies are half the price of their name brand counterpart!