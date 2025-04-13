Aldi's Absolute Best Cookies Are A Better Version Of A Classic
If you have a sweet tooth, Aldi supplies an overwhelming selection of cookies to satisfy your cravings. Plus, as a discount grocer, Aldi's store brand cookies mimic your favorite name brand counterparts at a fraction of the price. In fact, Aldi's absolute best cookies, according to our ranking, are even better than the classic name brand variety.
We ranked 20 different Aldi cookies and our top spot went to Benton's peanut butter creme filled cookies, a dupe on the classic peanut butter dessert Nutter Butters. Our ranking was based on flavor, texture, sweetness, and how each cookie compared to their name-brand counterparts. They may not be shaped like a peanut, but Benton's peanut butter creme cookies round sandwich form offer a texture and flavor that blows Nutter Butters out of the water. The cookies themselves were so satisfyingly crispy, providing the perfect contrast for the lusciously creamy and plentiful peanut butter filling. The proportion of cream to cookie is arguably better than the thin slather that almost goes unperceived between the much thicker Nutter Butter cookies.
Furthermore, Benton's peanut butter creme cookies bestowed a rich and intense taste of peanut butter that matched the heavenly aroma they gave off fresh out of the package. While Nutter Butters are as sweet as they are nutty, Benton's cookies have a more balanced sweetness that better allows the peanut butter flavor to shine. The best part is that these cookies are half the price of their name brand counterpart!
More glowing reviews of peanut butter creme cookies
Benton's peanut butter creme filled cookies received our praise along with countless glowing reviews from customers on YouTube and Reddit. Various YouTube videos actually execute a side-by-side taste test of Nutter Butters and Benton's peanut butter creme filled cookies, concluding like we do that they are far superior to the classic name brand. One fan complimented the crunch of these cookies and their ultra creamy filling, proclaiming that they are the best value for your money considering the cost of the name brand. A peanut butter lover on Reddit deemed Benton's cookies the "perfect Nutter Butter substitutes" and responses to this post opined that they taste even better than Nutter Butters. Redditors asserted that Benton's tasted less artificial than Nutter Butters, with a more well-rounded sweet and savory peanut butter flavor.
If you can keep from gobbling up these delicious cookies in one sitting, they'd make the perfect bread swap for a sweeter fluffernutter sandwich. For that matter, you don't even have to add peanut butter, simply spread this Jet-Puffed marshmallow cream between two peanut butter creme filled cookies and enjoy!