13 Classic Peanut Butter Desserts, Ranked Worst To Best

Peanut butter — it's delicious on its own, blended into smoothies, dolloped onto a bowl of oatmeal, and, most importantly of all, incorporated into desserts. There are quite a few classic peanut butter desserts out there, some of them refreshingly simple, like peanut butter fudge, and others a bit more complex, like peanut butter cheesecake or pie. Another perk of peanut butter desserts, aside from being delicious all on their own, is that the flavor profile works well with other dessert favorites like chocolate, caramel, or even fruity flavors like strawberry.

Advertisement

Much like any specifically-flavored dessert, not all peanut butter desserts are created equal. Some desserts are undeniably delicious, perfectly encapsulating the rich, nutty flavor of peanut butter in a dish that transcends other desserts, not just peanut butter ones. Other PB desserts fall short — they're classics, perhaps beloved regionally or because they're easy to make, but they aren't actually all that inspiring or delicious.

Controversial as it may be, I've ranked some of the most popular and classic peanut butter desserts out there from worst to best. My ranking relies heavily on personal experience with the desserts, so flavor is an important factor, but I also consider which desserts particularly wow, impress, or utilize peanut butter particularly well. Lower-ranked desserts fall short on the grounds of being a little too plain, a little too boring, or for simply paling in comparison to other options.

Advertisement