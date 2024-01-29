Create Peanut Butter Packed Fudge With Just 2 Ingredients
If you're a lover of peanut butter snacks who is also a dessert lover, you need to know about this super easy dessert: two-ingredient peanut butter fudge. Yep, you can whip up a batch of delicious peanut butter fudge with just two ingredients: a jar of creamy peanut butter and a 12-ounce can of frosting.
The type of frosting will depend on personal preference, but vanilla is the best choice for fudge with the peanut butter flavor front and center. That said, if you're a big fan of a chocolate and peanut butter combination, chocolate frosting will work too. If you want a denser and firmer consistency, choose a non-whipped frosting; for a lighter consistency, choose a whipped version. Finally, if you choose a cream cheese frosting, keep in mind that it will bring in a bit of tanginess, so if you don't want that for your fudge, it's best to stick to regular frosting.
To make this fudge, simply put the peanut butter and the frosting into a microwave-safe bowl and heat in the microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir, then heat again for another 30 seconds, then stir once more. Finally, pour it into a square baking pan and pop into the fridge to chill and set — this will take at least one hour.
How to upgrade the 2-ingredient peanut butter fudge
The fact that this peanut butter fudge requires only two ingredients is one of the best parts about this dessert. But, if you happen to have some other ingredients lying around, this simple fudge can be upgraded with some toppings — even just a sprinkle of sea salt will take the flavor up a notch.
For sweeter toppings, you can start with sprinkles — adding colorful sprinkles on top will instantly take the fudge to the next level and make the dessert even more aesthetically pleasing. If you're craving more chocolate flavor, sprinkle your favorite kind of chocolate chips over this top or, similarly, use M&Ms. Or, maybe you want to up the ante on the nuttiness — you can add chopped peanuts over the top to accentuate the peanut butter flavor, or you could opt for another kind of nut to add some variety.