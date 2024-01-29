Create Peanut Butter Packed Fudge With Just 2 Ingredients

If you're a lover of peanut butter snacks who is also a dessert lover, you need to know about this super easy dessert: two-ingredient peanut butter fudge. Yep, you can whip up a batch of delicious peanut butter fudge with just two ingredients: a jar of creamy peanut butter and a 12-ounce can of frosting.

The type of frosting will depend on personal preference, but vanilla is the best choice for fudge with the peanut butter flavor front and center. That said, if you're a big fan of a chocolate and peanut butter combination, chocolate frosting will work too. If you want a denser and firmer consistency, choose a non-whipped frosting; for a lighter consistency, choose a whipped version. Finally, if you choose a cream cheese frosting, keep in mind that it will bring in a bit of tanginess, so if you don't want that for your fudge, it's best to stick to regular frosting.

To make this fudge, simply put the peanut butter and the frosting into a microwave-safe bowl and heat in the microwave on high for 30 seconds; stir, then heat again for another 30 seconds, then stir once more. Finally, pour it into a square baking pan and pop into the fridge to chill and set — this will take at least one hour.