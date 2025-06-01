16 Gluten-Free Aldi Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're gluten-free by choice or out of necessity (due to celiac disease or another medical condition), you know how hard it is to find gluten-free snacks that are actually tasty. Moreover, you certainly understand the frustration of shopping for gluten-free alternatives and spending twice as much for a bag with half the product of glutinous options. One of my daughters has celiac disease, and we keep our home strictly gluten-free, so I understand this irritation.

In an effort to keep our grocery costs low and hopefully discover some new and satisfying snacks, I decided to check out the gluten-free snacks at Aldi. Aldi is known for offering many cheap and healthy snacks, but it also has a relatively large selection of gluten-free offerings. My husband, my two daughters, and I did a taste-test of all of the snacks I picked up, comparing notes on flavor, texture, and how filling each is. After trying each one, we ranked them from worst to best. Some of these snacks were easy to place, based on the great — or horrible — impression they gave us, while others took a bit more debate before we ultimately landed on the best placement. Read on to discover which of these gluten-free snacks you might want to try for yourself, and which might simply be a waste of your money.