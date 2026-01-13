The Goldfish Copycat Aldi Shoppers Say Is Better Than The Original (And It's Cheaper)

For fans of savory snack crackers made in the shape of cartoon animals, it might be time for the brand that has long held the top spot, Goldfish, to vacate its pantry space and make room for something new. There are plenty of Aldi dupes that many think are better than name brands, and Savoritz Turtle Baked Extra Cheddar Snack Crackers are well deserving of a spot on that list.

Everyone loves a handful of crunchy, salty, cheesy crackers when they're hankering for a snack, and Goldfish are great, but the alternative from Aldi seems to surpass the name brand on a variety of metrics. Not only are the turtle shapes notably cuter than the trademark fish of the competitor, and the flavor of the crackers every bit as good or better, depending on who you ask, but the Aldi alternative is also quite a bit cheaper.

A 19-ounce package of the Aldi Turtles goes for about $4.29, or a little under $0.23 per ounce, while even the economy-sized Goldfish package, a whopping 27.3-ounce cardboard carton, retails for about $9.97, or a bit under $0.37 per ounce. That's around 38% less expensive. There are a lot of myths about Aldi, but if you doubt the quality of its off-brand products, that's one notion it is definitely time to let go of — and these crackers could be just the catalyst to do that.