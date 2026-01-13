The Goldfish Copycat Aldi Shoppers Say Is Better Than The Original (And It's Cheaper)
For fans of savory snack crackers made in the shape of cartoon animals, it might be time for the brand that has long held the top spot, Goldfish, to vacate its pantry space and make room for something new. There are plenty of Aldi dupes that many think are better than name brands, and Savoritz Turtle Baked Extra Cheddar Snack Crackers are well deserving of a spot on that list.
Everyone loves a handful of crunchy, salty, cheesy crackers when they're hankering for a snack, and Goldfish are great, but the alternative from Aldi seems to surpass the name brand on a variety of metrics. Not only are the turtle shapes notably cuter than the trademark fish of the competitor, and the flavor of the crackers every bit as good or better, depending on who you ask, but the Aldi alternative is also quite a bit cheaper.
A 19-ounce package of the Aldi Turtles goes for about $4.29, or a little under $0.23 per ounce, while even the economy-sized Goldfish package, a whopping 27.3-ounce cardboard carton, retails for about $9.97, or a bit under $0.37 per ounce. That's around 38% less expensive. There are a lot of myths about Aldi, but if you doubt the quality of its off-brand products, that's one notion it is definitely time to let go of — and these crackers could be just the catalyst to do that.
How the internet feels about Savoritz Turtle Baked Extra Cheddar Snack Crackers
Just like Goldfish crackers, Aldi's Turtle crackers are made with real cheese and deliver a satisfying cheesy crunch with every bite. The folks of the internet seem to agree that they belong on the list of the best Aldi pantry staples, noting that while they might not be an exact replica of the name-brand product they seem to be designed to mimic, they are delicious in their own right.
There are plenty of positive comments across social media, ranging from a Reddit user stating, "These are my favorite!! Like them better than gold fish," to others that seem to have found their new go-to in this particular department. Someone else shared, "My kids prefer the Extra Cheese Turtles over all others." Another person on Facebook noted that they are a hit with children as well. "These are the only crackers my daughter will eat," they share. "They are so good, and YES so much better than goldfish!!"
Of course, not everyone is quite as chuffed with these reptilian-shaped cheese cracker alternatives, with high levels of salt being a somewhat common complaint. Then again, it is exactly that saltiness that others seek out. In the end, as with any of the inexpensive and popular Aldi snacks out there, you might just have to pick up a bag and try them for yourself. Opinions on the internet can be a good guide, but only your palate can give the answers that really matter.