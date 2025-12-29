The Best Cuts Of Beef To Use For 15 Popular Dishes

Despite rising interest in vegetarianism, and the availability of plant-based options at popular fast food chains, Americans love meat. Americans especially love beef, with the industry posting record sales in 2024 despite high prices (over 55% of all meat sales).

The thing is, when prices are high most of us tend to buy whatever's a good deal, and it's not always suitable for the meal we have in mind. Cuts from different parts of the animal have their own characteristics, and aren't necessarily interchangeable.

I've been through this as a home cook, and as a trained chef and restaurateur. In fact, the first kitchen I ran was in a high-volume outlet in Alberta, which is the heartland of Canadian beef production. Albertans are big fans of beef, as you'd expect, and are quick to let you know if you get it wrong. So, for your meal-planning convenience, here's a list of popular beef dishes and the best cuts to use for them.