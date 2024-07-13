Change Up Your Typical Steak Dinner With A French Chateaubriand

Steak dinners are a decadent way to celebrate special occasions, so why not go all out with the very best cut of meat? At Tasting Table we place Porterhouse, ribeye, and filet mignon in the top three most popular cuts of steak, but French chateaubriand might outrank them all.

Like filet mignon, the chateaubriand comes from the tenderloin, the prized portion of meat that surrounds the cow's spine. However, chateaubriand is the center cut of the tenderloin, which is both larger, more tender, and harder to find. It is also ultra-lean, lacking the thick muscle fibers that might hinder its delicate chew. As one of the finest cuts, its flavor speaks for itself, requiring little embellishment and a medium rare cook to showcase its rich taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture. Plus, the size will feed at least two people and up to eight.

Modern preparations involve simply seasoning the meat and searing it on all sides with either butter or olive oil, or a mixture of the two. After browning the steak, transfer the skillet to your oven to roast for around 12 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. To complement its umami-rich profile and lean constitution, chateaubriand is typically served with a butter and wine-based sauce with shallots, mushrooms, and tarragon. Béarnaise sauce is another popular accompaniment, or you could try our recipe which pairs it with a porcini-infused compound butter. Chateaubriand is also commonly served with chateau potatoes, which are small potatoes sauteed and roasted in plenty of butter.