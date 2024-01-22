The Key To Keeping Bacon Wrapped Around A Filet Steak

Tender filet mignon steaks are often served bacon-wrapped, and not just because bacon makes most things better. Filet steaks are cut from beef tenderloin which is notoriously lacking in fat marbling and connective tissue – two factors that make steaks juicy and flavorful. Adding a strip of bacon helps baste the steak with the bacon fat as it cooks, and adds some salty, umami flavor to the steak. The trick when you're doing the wrapping yourself is getting the bacon to stay on the steak and not slip off in the pan, or worse yet, fall through the grill.

The key tip for keeping wrapped bacon in place is choosing the right bacon — no need for thick-cut artisan bacon, thin-cut works best here. Thick-cut bacon won't finish cooking before the steak is done, and underdone bacon is not only unattractive, but slippery, and it won't stay wrapped around your steak. You can also stretch the bacon slightly to get a nice tight and even thickness for wrapping; stretching will help the bacon lie flatter against the steak and crisp up nicely.