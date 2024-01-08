Stretch Out Bacon By Running The Back Of A Knife Over Each Slice

It's hard to think of something that's not a little better wrapped in bacon. Popular renditions of wrapping food in bacon include a savory roasted Brussels sprouts recipe and a hearty meatloaf recipe, both of which get a salty crunch, additional moisture, and of course the irresistible flavor we love from the bacon wrap. The only problem is when the bacon doesn't cook completely before the interior is done and you're left with a sad, oily, and rubbery wrap. We have a great tip for success to prevent uneven cooking and guarantee a crispy result every time. The next time you're ready to roll with bacon, simply pull the back of your kitchen knife over each slice to stretch the bacon out.

Stretching bacon gently makes a thinner, longer slice that will cook more quickly, eliminating fatty spots. The stretched bacon will also lay nice and flat on the food you're wrapping because the thickness of the strip is evened out, which makes it less likely to curl and cook evenly. Thinner bacon renders its fat more easily because it's less dense, keeping your finished food from being too oily.