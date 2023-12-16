Sous Vide Is The Best Method For The Crispiest Bacon With Less Frying

The splatter left behind when frying bacon has cooks and influencers of all kinds searching for the least messy method to prepare crisp, flavorful slices. We've seen techniques for microwaves, standard ovens, air fryers, and broilers, each with their own drawbacks in terms of time, amount of bacon that can be cooked, and clean up. If you can plan in advance, sous vide bacon is the easiest and most mess-free way to get crispy bacon on the table in no time. The method works for both thin and thick-cut bacon, resulting in either crunchy-thin or thick and chewy slices.

The slow, low heat of sous vide cooking renders nearly all of the fat from your bacon strips, leaving behind meaty pieces that can be quickly crisped up in just a minute or two in a pan when you are ready to eat. Although sous vide bacon needs to cook 8 to 12 hours and then chill, that's all hands-off time. Several packages of bacon can cook in your sous vide setup (right in the store packaging!) at the same time, and you can refrigerate or even freeze one of them for later. The handy, par-cooked bacon is also great for a quick addition to salads or pasta.