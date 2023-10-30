The Type Of Cuts You Should Avoid When Making Beef Jerky

Beef jerky is a cherished snack for many, celebrated for its rich, savory flavor and satisfying chewiness. When setting out to make this delicious treat at home, the cut of meat you choose to work with is critically influential in determining the quality of the jerky. It's imperative to avoid certain types to ensure your beef jerky is not just flavorful but also has the right texture and consistency. Lean cuts of meat not only assure a cleaner and more consistent taste but also contribute positively to the texture and shelf-life of the final jerky product.

This means you should avoid overly fatty meat. If a cut is on the fattier side, you should trim off the excess fat, aiming to achieve a composition of less than 10% fat content. Excessive fat interferes with the dehydration process, making it difficult for the meat to lose moisture effectively. It also significantly impacts the texture, making the jerky unpleasantly greasy. Furthermore, excess fat is a detriment to the jerky's longevity. Fat is prone to oxidation and can cause the jerky to go rancid quickly.