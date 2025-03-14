The Best Way To Prepare London Broil Steak, According To A Chef
When perusing the beef section of the grocery store, you'll come across a package of steak labeled London broil. It might be next to a New York strip or a ribeye, but London broil isn't a cut of meat; it's a cooking method that's simple and delicious. The term London broil is also loosely synonymous with flank steak, in that even though the latter is a cut often used for the former, the terms are related to cooking marinated steak on high heat.
For more clarity on the best way to prepare London broil steak, we spoke with K.C. Gulbro, chef and owner of Foxfire Restaurant in Geneva, Illinois, who is a chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef. "London broil is not necessarily a steak but a cooking style," he said. "Growing up, it was always Dad's favorite when we went out to eat." So, is flank steak really the best cut to use for London broil? While you can use flank, bottom round, or even flat iron, Chef Gulbro recommends top round. "It's inexpensive, relatively tender, and has excellent flavor," he said. "It's often chosen for London broil because it is lean and tender, and benefits from marinating."
A good marinade for London broil is as simple as choosing your favorite flavors, and Gulbro suggests starting with an easy combo of Italian dressing, chopped garlic, and Worcestershire. For the best results, marinate your steak overnight: all the flavors will marry, and the meat will become perfectly tenderized.
A chef's tips for perfectly cooked London broil
There's a pretty standard recipe for London broil. After the meat has marinated, remove it from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature. K.C. Gulbro suggests quickly searing the steak on each side before broiling. "It will help lock in the flavors and keep the meat moist," he said. A cast iron skillet works great for this, but you can also use a grill pan or a stainless pan. Place the steak in the oven (on broil or the highest heat) and cook it for 8 to 10 minutes per side.
As steaks go, we're pretty married to medium rare, and Chef Gulbro agrees. For an average-sized top round that weighs between 2.5 and 3 pounds, cook the steak to a temperature of 120 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit — make sure you don't exceed 135 degrees Fahrenheit. If you're adamantly in the "medium" camp when it comes to the doneness of your steaks, you can cook the steak a little longer per side, but Chef Gulbro cautions that the longer you cook it, the more the London broil will dry out and lose some of its flavor. Let the steak rest for at least 4 to 6 minutes before you cut it, and always cut the meat against the grain, on a diagonal, to allow the fibers to loosen. Looking for some fancy plating? Gulbro suggests going old school with a nice Bordelaise or Béarnaise sauce. Bon appetit!