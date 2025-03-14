The Best Way To Prepare London Broil Steak, According To A Chef

When perusing the beef section of the grocery store, you'll come across a package of steak labeled London broil. It might be next to a New York strip or a ribeye, but London broil isn't a cut of meat; it's a cooking method that's simple and delicious. The term London broil is also loosely synonymous with flank steak, in that even though the latter is a cut often used for the former, the terms are related to cooking marinated steak on high heat.

For more clarity on the best way to prepare London broil steak, we spoke with K.C. Gulbro, chef and owner of Foxfire Restaurant in Geneva, Illinois, who is a chef ambassador for Certified Angus Beef. "London broil is not necessarily a steak but a cooking style," he said. "Growing up, it was always Dad's favorite when we went out to eat." So, is flank steak really the best cut to use for London broil? While you can use flank, bottom round, or even flat iron, Chef Gulbro recommends top round. "It's inexpensive, relatively tender, and has excellent flavor," he said. "It's often chosen for London broil because it is lean and tender, and benefits from marinating."

A good marinade for London broil is as simple as choosing your favorite flavors, and Gulbro suggests starting with an easy combo of Italian dressing, chopped garlic, and Worcestershire. For the best results, marinate your steak overnight: all the flavors will marry, and the meat will become perfectly tenderized.