What Makes Hanger Steak Expensive And Hard To Find
Move over, filet mignon and New York strip. Hanger steak has become a favorite cut of beef for dishes like steak frites and is now thought to be one of the best cuts of beef to use when making tacos. Celebrated for its flavor and tenderness, this once-overlooked cut is now considered one of the most prized. But if you have ever tried to get your hands on hanger steak, you probably noticed it's hard to come by and even harder to afford.
The hangar steak was once one of the more inexpensive cuts of beef, as consumers did not know it well. But its reputation has grown over the years as a phenomenally versatile and flavorful cut, and it is now one of the most popular cuts of steak. Because hanger steak is a cut of beef taken from the lower belly region of the cow, it is flavorful, tender, and juicy. The increase in demand is one reason why hanger is now considered a costly meat counter option. But it's not just demand that contributes to the hefty price tag; it's the supply. Each cow has only one hanger cut, meaning there isn't much of it to go around.
Where to find hanger steak
Because the hanger steak is such a small piece of the cow — it weights around a pound and a half — it's unlikely you'll see it on typical grocery store shelves. Each cow creates only one hanger steak, making it a low-yield cut. While the demand for hanger steak has undoubtedly grown, it's relatively unknown compared to more popular and abundant cuts of beef. For that reason, it is not commonly stocked in supermarkets. If you are seeking this desirable cut, check with a local butcher. After all, the hanger steak is often called "the butcher's steak" since butchers would frequently keep the cut for themselves.
If they do not have a hanger steak available, you can ask them to set one aside for you in the future. You probably aren't going to get your hands on a cheap hanger steak anytime soon, but it'll certainly be delicious.