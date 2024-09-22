What Makes Hanger Steak Expensive And Hard To Find

Move over, filet mignon and New York strip. Hanger steak has become a favorite cut of beef for dishes like steak frites and is now thought to be one of the best cuts of beef to use when making tacos. Celebrated for its flavor and tenderness, this once-overlooked cut is now considered one of the most prized. But if you have ever tried to get your hands on hanger steak, you probably noticed it's hard to come by and even harder to afford.

The hangar steak was once one of the more inexpensive cuts of beef, as consumers did not know it well. But its reputation has grown over the years as a phenomenally versatile and flavorful cut, and it is now one of the most popular cuts of steak. Because hanger steak is a cut of beef taken from the lower belly region of the cow, it is flavorful, tender, and juicy. The increase in demand is one reason why hanger is now considered a costly meat counter option. But it's not just demand that contributes to the hefty price tag; it's the supply. Each cow has only one hanger cut, meaning there isn't much of it to go around.