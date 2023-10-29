12 Best Cuts Of Beef To Use When Making Tacos

Taco Tuesday. It's practically become a national holiday, with Mexican restaurants all over the US offering deals on the second night of the week. We've even started making them at home on the designated day. But why relegate the delectable dish to one night a week? Who says you can't enjoy a taco on a Monday or Thursday? Certainly not us. We'll eat those little meat-filled tortillas for any meal, any day or night of the week.

While there are many different types of tacos out there, one of our favorites is beef tacos, especially when the beef has a nice char on the outside and is pink and tender in the middle. We love chicken and fish tacos as well, but there's just something about the luscious red meat that gets us excited every time we think about it. If you're in the same boat, then you have the same problem we do: What cut of beef will make the best taco? You can put all the toppings you want on it, from the perfect queso fresco to a nice homemade guacamole. But if you don't have the right cut cooked to perfection, it doesn't matter what else is in that corn tortilla; it just won't be as good. So, we asked a few butchers and chefs what their go-to cuts are for the perfect beef taco, and they were nice enough to give us several.