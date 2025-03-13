French dip sandwiches require thin slices of roast beef, making leaner cuts of beef like top round, bottom round, or even flank steak ideal. Even cheaper cuts like chuck roast can be slow cooked or braised to give you a flavorful filling and au jus in one pot. However, ribeye steak is the roast beef swap you need for a next-level French dip.

Also Anthony Bourdain's favorite cut of steak, ribeye offers the perfect balance of lean meat and marbling. The marbling makes for a rich and delicious flavor, while the lean rib muscle that comprises the intercostal meat isn't overly exercised, resulting in a tender and juicy texture. For a French dip sandwich, boneless ribeye steaks are easier to slice. They may be more expensive than bottom round but are certainly worth the expense for just how much they'll upgrade a French dip sandwich.

You can roast ribeyes in the oven with a simple coating of olive oil, salt, pepper, and this Simply Organic Italian herb blend at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Use a digital meat thermometer to ensure the meat has reached an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also cook these steaks up on the stove, starting with a quick sear on both sides to create a nice crust. Then, you can add aromatics, butter, and a sprig or two of fresh rosemary to the skillet to baste the steaks until cooked through. Whichever method you use, be sure to rest the steaks to redistribute their juices.