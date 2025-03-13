The Roast Beef Swap You Need For A Next-Level French Dip
French dip sandwiches require thin slices of roast beef, making leaner cuts of beef like top round, bottom round, or even flank steak ideal. Even cheaper cuts like chuck roast can be slow cooked or braised to give you a flavorful filling and au jus in one pot. However, ribeye steak is the roast beef swap you need for a next-level French dip.
Also Anthony Bourdain's favorite cut of steak, ribeye offers the perfect balance of lean meat and marbling. The marbling makes for a rich and delicious flavor, while the lean rib muscle that comprises the intercostal meat isn't overly exercised, resulting in a tender and juicy texture. For a French dip sandwich, boneless ribeye steaks are easier to slice. They may be more expensive than bottom round but are certainly worth the expense for just how much they'll upgrade a French dip sandwich.
You can roast ribeyes in the oven with a simple coating of olive oil, salt, pepper, and this Simply Organic Italian herb blend at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Use a digital meat thermometer to ensure the meat has reached an internal temperature of 125 degrees Fahrenheit. You can also cook these steaks up on the stove, starting with a quick sear on both sides to create a nice crust. Then, you can add aromatics, butter, and a sprig or two of fresh rosemary to the skillet to baste the steaks until cooked through. Whichever method you use, be sure to rest the steaks to redistribute their juices.
How to make au jus for a ribeye French dip
Of course, the au jus is what differentiates a roast beef sandwich from a French dip. While you aren't slow cooking the ribeyes with a wet method to create the au jus as you cook the meat, it's still a crucial component that a ribeye French dip can't be without. Luckily, you can easily prepare an au jus while your ribeye rests. You can even use the drippings leftover in the skillet or roasting pan after cooking the ribeye as the foundation for the au jus. Pour any leftover juices into a saucepan with your choice of seasonings like spices and herbs along with Worcestershire sauce and this Pacific Foods low sodium beef broth. Then, simmer the mixture for 8-10 minutes, pouring the au jus through a mesh strainer to catch any lumps or large debris.
If you're using the skillet method to cook the ribeye, you can make the au jus in the same skillet. You'll need a deglazing liquid to loosen all of the tasty drippings from the bottom of the pan before adding the rest of the au jus ingredients. A deglazing liquid gives you a chance to add more depth of flavor to your au jus. Use a cooking wine like sherry or a richer red wine like we use in this recipe for French dip sandwich or this rich au jus recipe.