The Cut Of Steak Anthony Bourdain Loved

A lot of people are going to try and give you advice on choosing and cooking a steak, but few people were more qualified to actually do that than Anthony Bourdain. The beloved chef, author, and travel show host was known for his strong opinions on food and food culture, and he wasn't afraid to let everybody know. From Bourdain's often harsh feelings about vegetarian food, to his lack of fear about slamming certain celebrity chefs, you always knew where he stood, for better or worse. But what always drew people to him was that his deep love of good food always shone through, and he was never more articulate and passionate than when he was talking about the food he loved. And if there was one thing he loved that he was known for when he was the executive chef at Brasserie Les Halles, it was steak and beef.

At Les Halles the French classic steak frites, along with Bourdain's famously great French fries, was a signature dish. During an interview with Insider Tech before his passing, he made clear that one class of steak stands above all others: the rib cut. Unlike the tenderloin, which he claims chefs will never order, Bourdain says rib cuts have the perfect mix of fat for flavor, and lean, tender meat. As he explained, the rib cut isn't just prime rib, there is a whole family of rib steaks that share those delicious characteristics.