The Cooking Methods That Make Prime Rib And Ribeye Different

Make no mistake about your favorite beef dishes — with such a wide variety of different cuts and preparations to choose from, there's an understandable confusion between two rib-named favorites: prime rib roast and ribeye steak. Both are delicious but, technically speaking, the two cuts of meat also come from the same place on the cow. The biggest difference is the cooking method with which each is prepared, accounting for both subtle and observable variances in taste and texture. A prime rib roast, as its name suggests, is usually slow roasted in an oven. In contrast, a ribeye steak is cooked via quickly charring on a stovetop.

In butcher terms, the prime rib and ribeye cut are each derived from the same primal rib part of a cow. Prime rib is a larger piece of that section, while a ribeye is that same section sliced into individual pieces. With a prime rib, the bone is typically left in for roasting. With a ribeye, the bone is cut during slicing and sometimes removed entirely. Prime rib has a rich fat cap, which adds more flavor during the roasting process. Ribeye has its own similarly tender and flavorful rib cap called the spinalis dorsi. While both share a great deal of similarities, the differences in cooking methods — and the tasty end results — are what definitively distinguish the two.