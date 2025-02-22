The Best Cut Of Beef For Chicken Fried Steak

Top sirloin comes from the rear sirloin section of the cow, which doesn't get as much work as some other areas and this produces cuts that are relatively tender. It's also known for being a tasty cut. However, when preparing a chicken-fried steak, a leaner cut like top sirloin is still at risk of getting tough from the high heat. To mitigate this, the steak being used is usually heavily tenderized. Our recipe for chicken fried steak suggests cube steak, which is a common specification, but isn't a specific cut at all and is often made with top sirloin. It's more about the process of preparing it. The steak is pounded thinner with a meat mallet (like this Kitexpert one for under $10 from Amazon), which gives it the appearance of having cubes imprinted on the surface. It can also be sliced with a mechanical tenderizer to break up the muscle fibers. You can get top sirloin cube steaks pre-tenderized from many grocery stores, but if you want to do it yourself, pounding your sirloin with a meat mallet will be more than sufficient.

Chef Bob Bennett had one last piece of advice for top sirloin and chicken fried steak, warning that, "It cooks faster than you think!" His advice here is to keep your eye on it, saying, "No one really wants an overcooked fried steak, so paying attention and pulling it as the breading starts to get color is pretty key." Do that, and get the gravy for your chicken fried steak right, and nothing will stop you from producing a perfect version of this country classic.