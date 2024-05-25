10 Easy Ground Beef Casserole Recipes To Whip Up For Dinner

Ground beef casseroles are very popular in the Midwest for good reason. They're easy to throw together for those of us on a busy schedule, they make a lot of food — which is good for weeknight family dinners or weekend potluck get-togethers — and their flavor-to-effort ratio is off the charts. In the pursuit of spreading the love of this classic genre of American cuisine, we've compiled a list of some of our best ground beef casserole recipes for you.

These 10 recipes make for great leftovers as well, so meal prepping for the week is also an option. While none of these dishes would typically be described as light, there are low-carb options if you're being mindful of your food intake. And despite their richer flavor profile, most of the ingredients used for these recipes are whole ingredients, so you can rest assured that you're eating fairly healthy even though it tastes like comfort food.

Ground beef casseroles are great for cold weather when you want something filling, but aren't so dense that they don't work year-round. Casseroles are a supremely versatile tool to keep in your toolbelt. The prep work is kept to a minimum, and because all you have to do is toss the ingredients together and throw it in the oven, there's very little room for error. It's about as stress free as you can get.