The Affordable Cheese That Tastes Like A Splurge, According To An Expert

Fancy cheese can be expensive. We're talking everything from pule, the expensive Serbian cheese that's made with donkey milk, to the French Classic Cheese Collection at Williams Sonoma that will set you back 50 bucks. Luckily, there are a few diamonds in the rough that are still incredibly delicious, and won't make you cringe when looking at the price tag. To get the lowdown on which type of cheese to turn to when you want something affordable that tastes like a splurge, we sought out an expert's opinion. According to Matthew Rose, ACS CCP, CCSE, and partner at the Fairfield Greenwich Cheese Company, Gruyere AOP is the one to look for.

"No matter where you live or what size retailer you are shopping at, you can dependably find a piece of Gruyere AOP," the cheesemonger explained. The one caveat? Per Rose, "It has to say AOP." While this exact cheese may sound unattainable to the novice, Rose's advice holds true. You can find Gruyere AOP at major grocery chains like Vons, Ralphs, and Walmart. A package containing around 6 ounces will typically cost under $10 at these retailers, which will give you the biggest bang for your buck when it comes to high-quality fromage.