How Long To Cook Pot Roast In The Oven For Perfectly Tender Results
Because they are well-marbled with fat, chuck roasts are the perfect cut to cook slowly at a low temperature. Doting on this tougher beef portion is how we create melt-in-your-mouth pot roast every time. We also make the kitchen smell like it should (heavenly) while the fat in this upper cut renders down beautifully, tenderizing the roast and turning it into a velvety, umami dream. Choose any number of these shoulder and neck cuts for pot roast, whether it's a blade, chuck eye, or shoulder roast, as well as shoulder and blade steaks. They're all part of the primal beef cut known as chuck, and they can all turn into magical creations as long as we keep a few tips in mind.
Whether you're in the mood to prepare this deeply comforting German-style pot roast with beer or something more spicy — like this out-of-bounds harissa pot roast recipe – start with a nicely browned crust since it pays to sear our meat. After that, be patient. No, really. Pot roast in the oven is easy, but it does take time, so plan accordingly, says Jesse Moore, corporate chef of Cargill Protein North America.
"Once the seared chuck roast hits the oven," Moore says, "I would cook at 325 [degrees Fahrenheit] for [three and a half] to [four] hours with liquid coming halfway up the side of the meat." He also recommends "checking at the [three-and-a-quarter] hour mark for tenderness."
Build a dry rub to easily and liberally apply to your pot roast
Salt, pepper, and garlic salt are great starting points, so dive right into making your own spice blends at home for any pot roast recipe you want to use and remember — about a teaspoon of salt per pound is perfect. Two popular herbs, thyme and rosemary, are the duo behind the essential seasoning for classic pot roast. If you want to add more liquid as this meaty, herby broth reduces, that's fantastic. Just be sure to pour it around the sides and not over the top of the roast. That's so we don't wash off the dried spices we've applied before searing. You can baste the top with the reduced broth during the last hour by spooning it over the crusty, seasoned top every 20 minutes.
Now, all aboard the brown gravy train. While the meat rests, carefully remove whatever veggies you added, like potatoes, carrots, and onions. Strain the beef broth into a large measuring cup before melting half a stick of butter in your roasting pan. We like this Dutch oven from Amazon because it's sturdy, but not too heavy when moving it from the oven to the stovetop. Sprinkle a few tablespoons of flour and whisk together a quick roux before adding the beef broth in slowly and continuing to whisk until it's incorporated. Add the veggies and simmer while shredding your perfectly tender pot roast to stir in before the clanking of spoons begins.