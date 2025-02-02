How Long To Cook Pot Roast In The Oven For Perfectly Tender Results

Salt, pepper, and garlic salt are great starting points, so dive right into making your own spice blends at home for any pot roast recipe you want to use and remember — about a teaspoon of salt per pound is perfect. Two popular herbs, thyme and rosemary, are the duo behind the essential seasoning for classic pot roast. If you want to add more liquid as this meaty, herby broth reduces, that's fantastic. Just be sure to pour it around the sides and not over the top of the roast. That's so we don't wash off the dried spices we've applied before searing. You can baste the top with the reduced broth during the last hour by spooning it over the crusty, seasoned top every 20 minutes.

Now, all aboard the brown gravy train. While the meat rests, carefully remove whatever veggies you added, like potatoes, carrots, and onions. Strain the beef broth into a large measuring cup before melting half a stick of butter in your roasting pan. We like this Dutch oven from Amazon because it's sturdy, but not too heavy when moving it from the oven to the stovetop. Sprinkle a few tablespoons of flour and whisk together a quick roux before adding the beef broth in slowly and continuing to whisk until it's incorporated. Add the veggies and simmer while shredding your perfectly tender pot roast to stir in before the clanking of spoons begins.