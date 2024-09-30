The Essential Seasoning You Need For A Classic Pot Roast

A pot roast is one of those comforting, delicious, and fulfilling meals that usually doesn't take too much effort thanks to the slow cooker in your kitchen cabinet. The flavor factor, however, hinges on the ideal seasoning blend on the large cut of meat. Of course, every home cook likely has their go-to seasonings for their pot roast dinner, but there's always room for improvement — even if it's back to the basics.

To put a classic spin on your next one, consider this rump roast Crock-Pot recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave. In the recipe, a simple but classic seasoning blend gives the rump roast the exact flavor profiles you want. All it takes is black pepper, salt, then some dried rosemary and dried thyme.

Seems very simple, right? Well, it works, because salt will enhance the beef's natural flavor, the black pepper adds sharpness, and the dried rosemary and thyme give it that herby essence to elevate the dish just enough. That means it's safe to say that you can forget about those store-bought packages of pot roast seasoning you might usually depend on.