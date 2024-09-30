The Essential Seasoning You Need For A Classic Pot Roast
A pot roast is one of those comforting, delicious, and fulfilling meals that usually doesn't take too much effort thanks to the slow cooker in your kitchen cabinet. The flavor factor, however, hinges on the ideal seasoning blend on the large cut of meat. Of course, every home cook likely has their go-to seasonings for their pot roast dinner, but there's always room for improvement — even if it's back to the basics.
To put a classic spin on your next one, consider this rump roast Crock-Pot recipe created by Tasting Table recipe developer Christina Musgrave. In the recipe, a simple but classic seasoning blend gives the rump roast the exact flavor profiles you want. All it takes is black pepper, salt, then some dried rosemary and dried thyme.
Seems very simple, right? Well, it works, because salt will enhance the beef's natural flavor, the black pepper adds sharpness, and the dried rosemary and thyme give it that herby essence to elevate the dish just enough. That means it's safe to say that you can forget about those store-bought packages of pot roast seasoning you might usually depend on.
How to season a classic pot roast and other options
For an estimated six servings, start with a three-pound rump roast by Christina Musgrave's instructions. Then, use a teaspoon each of salt and black pepper to season the beef. The dried herbs, which require a tablespoon each, will be added later with ingredients like balsamic vinegar, carrots, and potatoes to make it a complete meal.
If you want to add a little more seasoning to your pot roast in addition to the ones in our recipe, there are some other household spices that can make it happen. For starters, combine the salt, black pepper, and dried herbs with onion powder, garlic powder, and smoked paprika to create a seasoning rub. Or, keep it extra simple and stick with the black pepper and salt in our recipe, and swap the dried herbs for fresh bay leaves and oregano for flavor. And if you really want to switch things up, there are more ways to add flavor to your next pot roast including a popular soda and Dijon mustard, or consider our Mississippi pot roast recipe with another simple seasoning.