The best Oklahoma nut candy recipe is chewy, sweet, with deep caramel notes and a taste that falls somewhere close to the legendary Turtles pralines. Delicious as a special treat or dessert, these candies are also perfect as a holiday gift for your loved ones.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, making candy at home can be a particularly fun challenge. Yes, it's a bit finicky and the potential for error is always there, but it's hard to beat the enjoyment of customizing flavors to suit your tastes, and it's pure pleasure to whip up bespoke treats you can use as DIY gifts.

Take this Oklahoma nut candy recipe, for example. The original recipe for Aunt Bill's Brown Candy first appeared in 1928 in the regional newspaper The Daily Oklahoman, and became a favorite across the country almost immediately. The original version vaguely calls for "nut meats," with the understanding that pecans were the preferred nut. Our version uses a mix of walnuts and pecans to give the chewy candy a touch of depth and complexity. We also cook the sugar low and slow, to really bring in the brown color and the deep caramel flavor. The result is a winning combination of homemade caramel and toasted nuts in a chewy, creamy coating.