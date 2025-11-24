This Oklahoma Nut Candy Recipe Is Sweet And Simple To Make

By Ksenia Prints
Stack of three pieces of candy over parchment paper Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

The best Oklahoma nut candy recipe is chewy, sweet, with deep caramel notes and a taste that falls somewhere close to the legendary Turtles pralines. Delicious as a special treat or dessert, these candies are also perfect as a holiday gift for your loved ones.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, making candy at home can be a particularly fun challenge. Yes, it's a bit finicky and the potential for error is always there, but it's hard to beat the enjoyment of customizing flavors to suit your tastes, and it's pure pleasure to whip up bespoke treats you can use as DIY gifts.

Take this Oklahoma nut candy recipe, for example. The original recipe for Aunt Bill's Brown Candy first appeared in 1928 in the regional newspaper The Daily Oklahoman, and became a favorite across the country almost immediately. The original version vaguely calls for "nut meats," with the understanding that pecans were the preferred nut. Our version uses a mix of walnuts and pecans to give the chewy candy a touch of depth and complexity. We also cook the sugar low and slow, to really bring in the brown color and the deep caramel flavor. The result is a winning combination of homemade caramel and toasted nuts in a chewy, creamy coating.

What can I pair with nut candy on a holiday dessert platter?

Best Oklahoma Nut Candy Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Our Oklahoma nut candy recipe is a winning combination of homemade caramel and toasted pecans and walnuts in a chewy, creamy coating.

Prep Time
2.58
hours
Cook Time
30
minutes
servings
24
Pieces
Stack of three pieces of candy over parchment paper
Total time: 3 hours, 5 minutes

Ingredients

  • ½ cup pecans
  • ½ cup walnuts, chopped
  • 3 cups granulated sugar, divided
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • ¼ cup unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ⅛ teaspoon baking soda

Directions

  1. Line a 9x13-inch pan with parchment paper and butter lightly. Set aside.
  2. Toast the pecans and walnuts in a dry skillet until fragrant, about 5 minutes.
  3. In a small heavy saucepan, pour in 1 cup of sugar and cook over low heat while stirring often.
  4. Cook until the sugar is completely melted and dark brown, about 20 minutes.
  5. As the sugar cooks down, add the remaining sugar and cream to a Dutch oven with a heavy bottom. Simmer over low heat until the sugar has dissolved.
  6. Add the caramelized sugar to the Dutch oven while continuously stirring.
  7. Bring the heat up to medium and cook the mixture until it reaches 244 F, known as the soft ball stage.
  8. Remove from heat and stir in the baking soda until completely combined.
  9. Add the butter and vanilla. Stir until the butter has melted and the mixture is smooth.
  10. Let the mixture rest for 20 minutes.
  11. After the mixture has rested, stir in the toasted nuts and mix until the sheen has gone.
  12. Transfer to the prepared pan.
  13. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.
  14. Cut into bars to serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 178
Total Fat 8.6 g
Saturated Fat 3.8 g
Trans Fat 0.1 g
Cholesterol 16.3 mg
Total Carbohydrates 25.9 g
Dietary Fiber 0.4 g
Total Sugars 25.4 g
Sodium 9.8 mg
Protein 0.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What are some other famous nut candy recipes?

Close up on candy pieces Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Besides Aunt Bill's Brown Candy, there's plenty of other specialty candy that you can only find in some regions of the United States. Pecan Pralines are thought to have originated in New Orleans, Pearson's nut goodies hail from Minnesota, buckeyes are found and made in Ohio, while Goo Goo Clusters are popular in Tennessee.

Texas is also home to pecan logs, which are chewy nougat centers rolled in caramel and coated with pecans. California, the state with the biggest sweet tooth, claims ownership over almond roca, a candy combining butter toffee coated in chocolate and crushed almonds. You'll also find a variety of candy- or chocolate-covered peanuts, which go by different names depending on where you travel, from goobers to Boston baked beans.

There are also other regional variations on more common candies, like cashew clusters and peanut brittle. It's interesting to note that wherever you go in the U.S., citizens are happy to claim ownership over a unique spin on familiar candies. After all, regional pride just tastes sweeter.

What variations can you make to this nut candy?

Oklahoma nut candy cut into pieces on wooden board Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

While we think this Oklahoma nut candy recipe is truly the best, as it offers the perfect chewiness, the deepest caramel flavor, and the most nuttiness from the combination of pecans and walnuts, there are changes you can make to give it your own spin. These start with how you cook the sugar, and continue with additions and mix-ins.

The first change you can make is to veer away from the Brown Candy moniker in the title, and avoid cooking the sugar for long. This can shorten the cooking time and also make it lighter in color and less caramel-flavored. To do this, skip step 3 entirely and combine all three cups of sugar with the cream from the start.

You can also change the nuts, opting for full pecans as is typical of the original variation, or adding in macadamias for a luxe richness, or toasted almonds or hazelnuts for extra crunch. And finally, you can play with the texture of the candy. If you stop cooking when you reach 240 F, you'll wind up with softer, chewier pieces. If you keep cooking till you're over 248 F, you'll end up with firmer candy with more bite.

