How Buckeyes Became A Staple Dessert For Ohio Natives

Ohio has birthed the airplane, the lightbulb, the automobile, rock and roll, and eight U.S. presidents. But at the end of the day, it isn't called "the Invention State" — Ohio is nicknamed "The Buckeye State." In good old O-H-I-O, the buckeye is a pretty big deal, and it's even inspired an eponymous regional dessert.

The buckeye dessert is inspired by and named after the nut of the same name that grows on Ohio's state tree: smooth and oblong with a shiny dark brown exterior and tan patch in the center. The dotted appearance is reminiscent of the large dark eyes of a male buck deer, hence the name "buckeye." The nut itself is not edible, but the Ohioan chocolate peanut butter balls it inspired are hard not to eat. To make our buckeye recipe, peanut butter balls are dipped in a layer of chocolate coating, a perfect no-bake dessert for serving at holiday parties or football tailgates. To assemble the rich, soft buckeyes, smooth peanut butter, vanilla, confectioners sugar, and butter get beaten together, rolled into balls, chilled in the freezer, dipped in melted chocolate, and chilled once more to set.

Per the lore, buckeyes first hit the Ohio food scene in 1919 from The Buckeye Candy Company in Brooklyn, Ohio. The company's creative brain was three amateur home cooks (the wives of the company's owners), who found a fast fan base for their buckeye treats among Ohio football fans.