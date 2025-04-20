15 Iconic Regional Snack Foods The Rest Of The US Is Missing Out On
Vacations and road trips are always fun, and for foodies, it can mean getting to experience some seriously delicious foods that you might only read about or see on the relentless barrage of food-related travel shows. There are a ton of regional fast food chains you'll need to travel to experience, and when it comes to regional dishes, there's no shortage of those, either. Some have gone mainstream — like Kansas City's beloved burnt ends — but in some cases, you might be missing out on a well-kept secret.
When it comes to snack foods, there are a number of regional brands that will definitely give you some serious snack envy, from unique candies to ice cream that some swear is among the best in the country. If you're more of a savory snacker than a sweet one, there are plenty of options here, too.
We're not just going to taunt you with these regional delights, though, and we have some really good news here: Thanks to Amazon, you can try a number of these. You'll need to know what you're looking for, though, so let's talk about the best regional snack foods that you should absolutely try to treat yourself to.
1. Cheri's Desert Harvest
Drive through the Arizona deserts, and you'll see a landscape unlike anything else in the U.S. There are a variety of cactus plants that are actually edible, and Cheri's Desert Harvest is making a gummy candy from prickly pear cactus. What started out as a hobby for Cheri Romanoski turned into a business of making not only candy, but jams, jellies, and syrups from the desert's bounty of cactus.
It's not an endeavor for the faint of heart, either. The cactus is harvested in conditions that include grueling heat, the perpetual threat of stumbling across rattlesnakes, and since the quality of the cactus varies by plant and by harvest, it's not as simple as just adding a few ingredients and calling it a day. The jelly candies are coated with sugar, taste sweet and mildly, uniquely fruity, and fortunately for anyone who's a fan of jelly candies, Cheri's Desert Harvest Prickly Pear Cactus Candy is available on Amazon.
2. It's-It
You might think that you know all the tips and tricks to make the best ice cream sandwiches, but ask any San Francisco native and there's a good chance they'll say that yours don't come close to the nostalgic bliss that's found inside the wrapper of an It's-It. This is no ordinary ice cream sandwich, because it's vanilla ice cream between two oatmeal cookies. Then, the whole thing is dipped in chocolate, and yes, these San Francisco native treats can be ordered online now. There's also more options than there were back when it was created in 1928: You can order mint, cappuccino, strawberry, or even green tea It's-Its, and whatever you'll do for a Klondike bar? Double that for an It's-It.
Interestingly, the It's-It almost went the way of the dodo, until a devoted customer stepped in to buy the It's-It in 1974. Operations expanded, but the massive company is still making in-house cookies and ice cream. If you're wondering how popular this is, here's a hint: There are no preservatives used, because they're just not going to be around that long.
3. Drake's
First, the great news: Yes, Seinfeld fans, the Drake's Coffee Cake that Jerry uses to tempt Newman is legitimately real. Hilariously, you'll find that if you head to social media there are still a number of people who are genuinely shocked that these are a real thing, and not a brand that was made up for the television show. Just as hilarious, these delightful regional pastries have roots that go all the way back to 1879 ... and a baker who was also named Newman.
Coincidence? Possibly, possibly not. Newman Drake founded his New York City-based N.E. Drake Baking Company in 1896, and after starting with pound cakes, the line gradually expanded into Devil Dogs, Coffee Cake, Ring Dings, and Funny Bones. Drake's has often been compared to Hostess, and it's a legitimate comparison. For New Yorkers, though, there's no contest which is better — and yes, New Yorkers will always throw in with the hometown favorite. You don't have to take our word for it, though, and you can pick up a variety pack of some of Drake's biggest sellers (including that coffee cake) on Amazon.
4. Fowler's
Yes, the true origin story of Buffalo wings is still up for debate, but it's not debated that we can all thank good ol' Buffalo, New York for dipping chicken wings in a combination of Frank's and butter to turn them into what might be the perfect food. Buffalo actually has a ton of regional foods that are not super well-known outside of the city, and we're going to talk about one in particular: Fowler's sponge candy. Fowler's has been making chocolate of all kinds since 1910, and that includes sponge candy.
We need to clarify here, and say that this isn't the same kind of honeycomb candy you might find in a British Crunchie bar. What's inside this particular treat is an extra-crunchy, extra-crispy caramelized sugar that react and bubble like they're in Dr. Frankenstein's lab, and here's the thing. Anyone who's been to Buffalo knows that it tends toward the cold, dry side of things, and without much humidity, the center of sponge candy gets crispier than other types of honeycomb candy. Sponge candy connoisseurs will tell you that if you live in, say, Florida and have some shipped to you, it actually won't taste the same. (Writer's note: This Buffalo native can confirm that's 100% true.)
5. Tastykake
While it's true that Philadelphia gets credit for the Philly cheesesteak, it's also true that the city can also claim to have a wide variety of incredible, delicious, delectable cakes ... and they're all sold under the Tastykake name. That's not an exaggeration, either. There's pies, honey buns, cinnamon rolls, and pecan swirls, there's a handful of different kind of cupcakes, there's donuts, seasonal pastries ... and ask Pennsylvania natives if they have a favorite, and just be prepared for the conversation that's bound to kick off.
Tastykake is — like Drake's — often compared to Hostess, and while that's not an unwarranted comparison, you might want to avoid saying that to anyone from Philly. Tastykake got started in 1914, when Philip Baur and Herbert Morris hit on the idea to make individually-wrapped, single-serving-sized cakes. Today, that might seem obvious, but there's also no denying that it was a brilliant idea started at the time that these cakes were delivered by a horse-drawn wagon. Now, you can get most Tastykakes — including the Tastykake Pecan Swirls Pastry Rolls — delivered another way: by Amazon.
6. Valomilk
You're looking at a Valomilk, and we know what you're thinking of. Those are Mallomars, which are basically firm marshmallows covered with chocolate. While they're perfectly fine, anyone from Kansas City can tell you that they're definitely not the same as Valomilk. These chocolate-and-marshmallow treats are literally the only thing made by the Russell Sifers Candy Company, and that kind of tells you how big of a hit they are. We'll say now that these candies differ from Mallomars because when you bite into them, you're rewarded with an ooey, gooey, running marshmallow filling.
The official story of how these unique treats were created is pretty hilarious, and involves a candy-maker who got a bit drunk on the vanilla he was using, made a batch of extra-runny marshmallows, and the company tried to save the messy mallows by serving them in chocolate. The rest is, as they say, history. The company remains a small-town, family-owned sort of business, and you can't even buy merch, swag, or candy from the website. You can, however, buy Valomilk bars from Amazon.
7. Idaho Spud and Huckleberry Gems
We're not even going to bother pointing out where the Idaho Spud is from, because it's already pretty obvious. (And yes, if you're not from Idaho, you can order Idaho Spuds on Amazon.) The Idaho Candy Company has been around since the beginning of the 20th century, and even more amazing than that kind of longevity is the fact that it's still in the same place. The Idaho Spud dates back to 1918, and it gets its name from the fact that it looks like a potato. It definitely isn't though, and is a chocolate-flavored marshmallow that's dipped in dark chocolate and covered with coconut.
It's no wonder that this is one of the candy bars that has survived for more than a century, while others have been dropped from the company's lineup. The company is, however, adding more regional favorites like the Huckleberry Gems that secured a place in the lineup in 2012. It doesn't get much more regional than chocolate-dipped, huckleberry-flavored marshmallows, and trust us when we say that huckleberry season in Idaho is a berry lover's paradise.
8. Blue Bell Ice Cream
Blue Bell Ice Cream goes back a long way. Founded in Texas in 1907, it's a brand that has inspired some serious loyalty among fans. Many will take to social media to defend their ice cream against accusations that it's no better than brands like Ben & Jerry's, and if you ever want to start an argument in a Texas forum, that's the sort of thing you can start by saying. There's even been entire news segments dedicated to the science of what makes Blue Bell so incredibly creamy, and we'll just say that it has a lot to do with a higher butterfat content and simple, straightforward ingredients.
As of this writing, it's only expanded into 24 states, and a big part of that is because the company has long wanted to guarantee the ice cream that makes it to shelves survives the shipping process in a way that keeps it the same creamy, thick, delicious texture that is when it leaves the production facility. And that's a shame, as the rest of the U.S. would undoubtedly love regular access to Blue Bell flavors like Gooey Butter Cake, Black Walnut, and Dr. Pepper Float.
9. Old Vienna Red Hot Riplets
This is another one from a region that needs no introduction. It's right in the name, after all, and Old Vienna of St. Louis makes no ordinary BBQ chips. Red Hot Riplets are thick, deliciously crunchy, ridged chips made with a St. Louis-style BBQ flavor, and that means they're a combination of sweet, hot, spicy, and there's just something about the ridges on these chips that put all other flavored chips to shame.
These chips are a standout in the world of spicy snacks, and you can definitely order Old Vienna's Red Hot Riplets from Amazon. We can even go one step further, and tell you that if you love that St. Louis heat, you should also know that Old Vienna sells the Red Hot Riplets Seasoning that's put on those chips. Getting anyone to agree on anything on the internet is usually pretty futile, but for fans of spice, this seems to be the exception. Sure, you can use this on pretty much anything from eggs to burgers, but we'd also argue that buying the seasoning is a great way to get your fix by making your own chips at home.
10. Twin Bing
Some types of candy will make you think that you'd need to be born with some kind of genetic predisposition to liking them, like a Turkish Delight. According to some people who have gotten their hands on the popular Iowa candy Twin Bing, it's possible that you've got to be from Iowa to truly appreciate it. However, social media is filled with Iowa natives who say that this is just outstanding, and if you'd like to try it for yourself, you can buy Twin Bing candy on Amazon.
Palmer Candy has been around since 1878, and introduced Bings in 1923. The version that's popular today is a cherry-flavored nougat center wearing a blanket of nutty chocolate, and interestingly, cherry was one of the original flavors. (Along with pineapple, maple, and vanilla.) And no, Bing didn't always have a twin — that only happened in the 1960s, along with rising prices and the rising popularity of extra-large candy bars. If you're wondering just how devoted fans of this regional candy can be, you should know that there's a Google map that's been made to show just where you'll be able to get one. Outside of Amazon and the Midwest, you're out of luck.
11. Yancey's Fancy cheese curds
There's nothing quite like a plate of assorted cheeses, crackers, and olives to snack on while you're in front of the TV or gathered around a table for family game night, and in Western New York, there's a downright deliciously cheesy snack that the rest of the U.S. just can't get. They're Yancey's Fancy cheese curds, and you might be wondering: What are cheese curds and why should I care? They're basically very young, very fresh cheese, and yes, you might associate cheese curds more with Wisconsin than with Buffalo, but Yancey's Fancy curds are downright amazing.
You can buy them by the bag, and they're pretty straightforward as far as ingredients go. The cheddar curds contain just milk, cultures, salt, and enzymes, and Yancey's Fancy also has Buffalo wing cheddar curds, as well as a roasted garlic cheddar version. Sure, you can use them on poutine, but there's just no need to do anything more than eat these right out of the bag.
12. Herr's
Herr's is a family company: It's currently run by CEO Ed Herr, and it was founded by his father, James Herr, in 1946. It's safe to say that he started really, really small, when he bought a potato chip company, set up in a shed on his family farm, and was able to upgrade just three years later. It's no wonder that Herr's is still a northeastern favorite, particularly in Pennsylvania.
Herr's is such a Pennsylvania favorite that in 2024, it unveiled some funky, Philly-inspired flavors: Talluto's Cheese Ravioli and Marinara, Mom Mom's Kitchen's Potato Pierogi, and Romano's Stromboli Special Hot. If you think those sound like weird chip flavors, you're not a Herr's aficionado. It's known for fun flavors, like baby back ribs, Old Bay, horseradish and cheddar, and ketchup. There's also pretzels, cheese snacks, tortillas, and popcorn in the Herr's lineup, and the only problem is that when locals find themselves relocating somewhere outside of Herr's native range, no other chips can quite compare. Fortunately, you can now pick up Herr's on Amazon, and we would definitely suggest starting with the Creamy Ranch & Habanero.
13. Goo Goo Cluster
The Goo Goo Cluster claims to be the oldest candy bar in the U.S. that's not just a solid bar of a single ingredient. More than a century later, the Goo Goo Cluster — with its caramel, nougat, peanuts, and chocolate — still stands up, and there are a number of other varieties on the market today. It's safe to say that it's still a favorite in its native Nashville, Tennessee. You can still go visit the Goo Goo factory, create your own candy bar, and take candy-making classes. If you're thinking that sounds like fun, you're not alone: It's one of Nashville's highest-rated tourist experiences.
And no, these delicious regional treats don't actually have anything to do with the Grand Ole Opry, in spite of the oft-told tale that it's where the name came from. (The candy predates the Opry, and it's actually named for the first words spoken by the creator's infant.) And don't worry if they're not sold near you, because you can order boxes of Goo Goo Clusters on Amazon. We'd recommend starting with the original, but firsthand experience says that the peanut butter variety is pretty darn good, too.
14. Buc-ee's Beaver Nuggets
When we here at Tasting Table ranked 15 of Buc-ee's most popular snacks, we found that the one Buc-ee's snack that you absolutely shouldn't miss out on is the one we're going to talk about now, and that's the Beaver Nuggets. These might just be the perfect road trip food, especially if you love caramel-covered popcorn. Think of this as having all the wonderful textures of puffed corn, all the sweetness of caramel, while avoiding the worst parts of caramel-covered popcorn. (That, of course, are the kernels.)
It's no wonder that these snacks have become so firmly associated with this chain, and while there are a lot of reasons to love Buc-ee's (including the fanatical devotion to super-clean bathrooms, which we can all agree to love), these snacks are definitely one. Buc-ee's only has locations in a relative handful of states, with many in Texas. However, you can definitely order Beaver Nuggets through Amazon. Even before we saw that these delightfully sweet, crunchy-yet-soft snacks have thousands of 5-star reviews, well, we already knew that was going to be the case.
15. Grippo's
When we here at Tasting Table ranked 14 popular pretzel brands, Grippo's didn't even make the list. Anyone in Ohio probably finds it a shame that this ultra-regional brand hasn't made much of an impact outside of the area, because this family-run company has been making some seriously good pretzels and chips since it was founded in 1919. It was waffle cones and pretzels that came first, and while most might be familiar with the standard pretzel rod or knots, Grippo's pretzels are shaped like teardrops. Why? They're less likely to break.
Grippo's chips are very much geared toward an Ohio audience, with flavors like the Montgomery Inn BBQ (a reference to an iconic BBQ joint), and a flavor that was created for the University of Cincinnati. There's other snacks in the Grippo's lineup, too, including pork rinds, popcorn, and jerky, but when it comes to the Grippo's that you should order from Amazon, we'd recommend the Bar-B-Q chips. It's simple, straightforward, but outstanding.