15 Iconic Regional Snack Foods The Rest Of The US Is Missing Out On

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Vacations and road trips are always fun, and for foodies, it can mean getting to experience some seriously delicious foods that you might only read about or see on the relentless barrage of food-related travel shows. There are a ton of regional fast food chains you'll need to travel to experience, and when it comes to regional dishes, there's no shortage of those, either. Some have gone mainstream — like Kansas City's beloved burnt ends — but in some cases, you might be missing out on a well-kept secret.

When it comes to snack foods, there are a number of regional brands that will definitely give you some serious snack envy, from unique candies to ice cream that some swear is among the best in the country. If you're more of a savory snacker than a sweet one, there are plenty of options here, too.

We're not just going to taunt you with these regional delights, though, and we have some really good news here: Thanks to Amazon, you can try a number of these. You'll need to know what you're looking for, though, so let's talk about the best regional snack foods that you should absolutely try to treat yourself to.