29 Classic Recipes You Can Make In A Bundt Cake Pan

As single-tiered cakes go, those made in a bundt pan are arguably the most decadent. This simple piece of baking equipment can help you create a beautifully sculpted cake with plenty of height that's easy to slice and looks fantastic with a sweet, sticky glaze running down the sides. And thanks to its central tube, which allows heat to circulate through the middle of the cake, a bundt pan can also help particularly moist batters to bake more evenly.

However, cakes certainly aren't the only thing you can whip up in a bundt pan. This versatile tool is also ideal for making breads and gelatin-based desserts, and it doesn't end there. Your pan can also come in handy for creating a whole host of savory dishes, from casseroles and pasta bakes to frittatas and Mexican-inspired appetizers. You can even use it to roast a whole chicken! So here's a delicious selection of recipes that we highly recommend giving a try if you have one of these trusty ring-shaped pans sitting in your kitchen cupboard.