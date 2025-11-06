29 Classic Recipes You Can Make In A Bundt Cake Pan
As single-tiered cakes go, those made in a bundt pan are arguably the most decadent. This simple piece of baking equipment can help you create a beautifully sculpted cake with plenty of height that's easy to slice and looks fantastic with a sweet, sticky glaze running down the sides. And thanks to its central tube, which allows heat to circulate through the middle of the cake, a bundt pan can also help particularly moist batters to bake more evenly.
However, cakes certainly aren't the only thing you can whip up in a bundt pan. This versatile tool is also ideal for making breads and gelatin-based desserts, and it doesn't end there. Your pan can also come in handy for creating a whole host of savory dishes, from casseroles and pasta bakes to frittatas and Mexican-inspired appetizers. You can even use it to roast a whole chicken! So here's a delicious selection of recipes that we highly recommend giving a try if you have one of these trusty ring-shaped pans sitting in your kitchen cupboard.
Sticky Toffee Pudding Bundt Cake
First up, we have this gloriously sticky, sauce-laden bake that's bursting with sweet toffee flavor. The cake batter itself features blended dates, which add plenty of caramel-like richness, and the star of the show here is the toffee sauce. This begins with butter and brown sugar, with heavy cream making everything thicker and silkier, and a splash of dark rum bringing the perfect hint of booziness. Poured over the freshly baked cake, this really amps up the decadence factor.
Recipe: Sticky Toffee Pudding Bundt Cake
Chocolate Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
The indulgent sweetness of chocolate and rich tang of cream cheese are a truly irresistible combination, and they shine in this show-stopping bundt cake. There's a classic buttermilk-infused chocolate cake layer on the outside, and a creamy vanilla cheesecake filling in the middle, which creates a stunning two-tone look. Once baked, the cake is then finished with a decadent chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of luxurious chocolate shavings.
Apple Cider Donut Bundt Cake
It doesn't get much cozier than this fluffy fall dessert. Inspired by the beloved apple cider donut, this bundt cake features the flavorful trio of apple cider, applesauce, and apple pie spice for the ultimate fruity, warming flavor. Prepped in just 15 minutes, it's wonderfully simple to make too, with the batter simply poured into the greased pan and baked until risen and golden. To finish, you'll brush the cake with melted butter and coat it with spiced sugar, as a delicious nod to the traditional donut recipe.
Recipe: Apple Cider Donut Bundt Cake
Samoas®-Inspired Bundt Cake
If you love the sweet, tropical taste of Samoas, this mouth-watering bundt cake is a must-try. Topped with caramel sauce, chocolate, and coconut, it packs all the best parts of the classic Girl Scout cookie, with a fluffy spiced cake as the base. You'll fold chocolate chips and toasted coconut into the cinnamon and nutmeg-infused batter, adding a welcome dose of sweetness and crunch. And the toppings are where you can really go all out, and generously drizzling over the two sauces in parallel lines adds tonnes of visual appeal.
Recipe: Samoas®-Inspired Bundt
Kentucky Bourbon Butter Cake
This boozy bake is wonderfully comforting, yet oozing with sophistication. For maximum flavor, the spicy warmth of bourbon features in both the cake batter and the glaze. There's the aromatic sweetness of vanilla, too, and buttermilk keeps the cake's texture rich and moist. When it comes to glazing, you'll poke holes into the cake while it's still in the pan, and pour the buttery, booze-infused mixture over the top. And of course, you can add an extra drizzle of that moreish glaze once you've flipped the cake out of the pan.
Recipe: Kentucky Bourbon Butter Cake
Banana Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake
You no longer have to choose between banana bread, pound cake, or cinnamon rolls, because these three favorites can absolutely be combined into one totally tempting bake. There are three key elements to prepare here — the banana cake batter, the cinnamon swirl mixture (made with sugar, flour, butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg), and a rich cream cheese icing. The batter is added to the bundt pan in three batches, with the cinnamon mixture swirled in after each addition, and the creamy icing drizzled over the baked and cooled cake.
Recipe: Banana Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake
Chocolate Zucchini Cake
Zucchini is a totally underrated addition to a chocolate bundt cake, and this humble veggie can help you create a beautifully moist and tender crumb, whilst still letting that signature chocolatey flavor shine. Here, it's shredded and drained, then stirred into a classic chocolate cake batter along with some chocolate chips, before everything is baked to fluffy perfection. In true bundt cake style, we add a glaze too, this time flavored with a simple dash of vanilla.
Recipe: Chocolate Zucchini Cake
Best Eggnog Cake
Enjoy the creamy comfort of eggnog in an even more indulgent form with this irresistible bundt pan creation. As well as a medley of warming spices, a good glug of eggnog goes into the cake batter, adding moisture and richness while bringing plenty of festive flavor. The eggnog icing is a real standout, too. Made with a simple combination of butter, powdered sugar, vanilla, and eggnog, this serves as a delightfully sweet and silky final touch.
Recipe: Best Eggnog Cake
Summery Strawberry Lemonade Pound Cake
This beautifully fruity and zesty bundt cake brings all the summer vibes, and it tastes just as incredible as it looks. Multiple layers of strawberry and lemon-flavored batter are swirled together in the bundt pan before baking, giving each slice a striking pink and yellow look. On top, the strawberry-lemon flavors continue, both in the sweet sticky glaze and the garnish. Piled with fresh berries, lemon slices, and mint leaves, this gorgeous cake is sure to be the star of any summer gathering.
Jamaican Rum Cake
Boasting a sufficiently grown-up taste, this Jamaican rum cake blends vanilla sweetness with the boozy warmth of rum. There are a few steps that make this cake especially unique. The first is the addition of chopped pecans to the bottom of the bundt pan, which creates a wonderfully crunchy, nutty topping. Then, there's the inclusion of vanilla pudding mix in the cake batter, which yields a melt-in-the-mouth crumb. The rum syrup, which is left to soak into the cake overnight, is also key to creating the cake's moreish moist texture.
Recipe: Jamaican Rum Cake
Blondie Bundt Cake
Blondies are traditionally baked in a square or rectangular pan, but making them bundt-style yields a far more impressive presentation. The pan's central tube allows more of the blondie dough to come in contact with the edges of the pan, so you'll get a perfectly golden brown crust on the outside and an evenly cooked, cookie-like center. Studded with butterscotch chips, each blondie slice is bursting with pleasing pops of sweetness, and they'll taste even more wonderful served with a simple dusting of powdered sugar.
Recipe: Blondie Bundt Cake
Classic Raspberry Blancmange
Gelatin-based desserts also lend themselves especially well to the bundt pan approach, and this raspberry blancmange is one of our favorite crowd-pleasing treats to whip up for a dinner party. The blancmange mixture includes fresh raspberries, heavy cream, almond meal, and vanilla, as well as that all-important gelatin. While this recipe sees the fruity medley set in a more traditional Jell-O mold, a bundt pan would be just as effective for creating that distinctive ring shape.
Recipe: Classic Raspberry Blancmange
Stuffing Wreath (Thanksgiving Monkey Bread)
Monkey bread is typically sweet, sticky, and spiced with cinnamon, but how about crafting a savory version? This stuffing wreath is sure to be a hit on any Thanksgiving dinner table, and it can be prepped in your trusty bundt pan. To keep things convenient, this recipe is made with refrigerated biscuits, which are cut into quarters and tossed with cooked sausage, vegetables, herbs, and one beaten egg, before everything is baked to create an undeniably hearty, shareable side dish.
Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread
This monkey bread recipe sticks to the more traditional sweet approach, but it's not made with your usual balls of homemade yeasted dough. Instead, we lean into the convenience of canned Pillsbury cinnamon rolls, and you'll only need four other ingredients. Step one is cutting each cinnamon roll into quarters. Then, you'll roll the pieces in cinnamon sugar and place them in a bundt pan, with a brown sugar-butter mixture poured on top. The bread will rise beautifully in the oven, taking on a glorious golden brown color and sticky texture.
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread
Twice-Baked Bacon And Cheddar Bread
Bacon and cheese are two top-tier bread add-ins, bringing heaps of salty, savory richness and a boost of protein to your bake. We love preparing this hearty recipe in a bundt pan, which transforms it into a shareable centerpiece while ensuring even cooking, too. There are two rounds of baking here, with the first getting the stacked squares of yeasted dough puffed up and golden, and the second seeing the bacon, cheese, and green onion added into the mix. The resulting bread is fluffy, buttery, and incredibly satisfying.
Pineapple Upside-Down Pound Cake
While this retro recipe calls for a loaf pan, it can absolutely be given the bundt treatment. Just add the melted butter and sugar to the bottom of the bundt pan as you would for the loaf version, and arrange the pineapple rings on top, adding maraschino cherries in the holes and gaps. Then, you'll mix up the vanilla cake batter and dollop this on top, before baking everything until risen and golden. Inverted onto a plate, your pineapple bundt cake will be delightfully syrupy and full of sweet, tangy flavor.
Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Pound Cake
Indonesian Roast Chicken
No, this recipe hasn't slipped in by accident. You can, in fact, cook a whole roast chicken and all the trimmings using a humble bundt pan, and this deliciously aromatic Indonesian-inspired recipe would be a fitting candidate for the bundt method. The idea is that the potatoes and veggies roast in the bundt pan beneath, and the bird sits on top, with the cavity resting over the (foil-covered) central hole. Then, as the chicken cooks, all of those flavorful juices drip down onto the veggies, making them taste extra special.
Recipe: Indonesian Roast Chicken
Easy Baked Nachos
As great as standard sheet-pan nachos are, you can try layering them by preparing them in a bundt pan. Simply layer the tortilla chips, shredded chicken, red onion, and cheddar cheese in that signature ring-shaped pan. The idea is not to pack the tortilla chips tightly into the pan, as this could lead to breakage. Instead, gently stack everything up, and as the cheese melts during baking, this will act as a glue to keep the chips securely arranged in that striking ring shape. Bake everything in the oven until the cheese has melted — around 10 minutes. Once inverted onto a plate, top the nachos with diced tomato, cilantro, and sour cream.
Recipe: Easy Baked Nachos
Easy Baked Spaghetti
Your bundt pan might not be the first tool that comes to mind when cooking pasta, but it works surprisingly well in place of the standard rectangular dish in this baked spaghetti recipe. Here, the tomatoey ground beef and spaghetti mixture is layered with béchamel sauce and Parmesan cheese, yielding a sliceable, casserole-like bake that'll hold its shape when flipped out of the pan. Just make sure to add the final mozzarella layer after you've inverted the bake, browning the cheese with a final blast under the broiler if desired.
Recipe: Easy Baked Spaghetti
Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata
A savory breakfast favorite meets an Italian icon in this fuss-free skillet recipe, and whipping this beauty up in a bundt pan is an amazing way to elevate its visual appeal. The simple frittata base is enhanced with the classic elements of a carbonara, spaghetti and all. To adapt it for a bundt pan, grease the pan well and lay the cooked pasta in the bottom. Pour over the creamy egg mixture, complete with pan-fried pancetta, and bake the mixture until puffed up and set.
Recipe: Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata
Sweet Potato, Leeks, And Greens Frittata
For a more veggie-forward bundt pan breakfast, try crafting this elegant sweet potato, leek, and greens frittata. The nutritious medley of veggies is enhanced with creamy crumbled feta cheese and aromatic rosemary, and everything fits in beautifully alongside the protein-packed egg base. Make sure to sauté the vegetables in a skillet before transferring them to the greased bundt pan, then you can simply pour the egg mixture over the top and pop the frittata in the oven.
Salted Caramel Rice Krispie Treats
Who doesn't love the sweet, sticky crunch of a Rice Krispie treat? This salted caramel-flavored version of the much-loved dessert is fantastically indulgent, and if the recommended square-shaped slices aren't doing it for you, reach for that trusty bundt pan. Stir together the creamy marshmallow-caramel mixture and cereal as normal, but press them into a well-greased bundt pan rather than the usual rectangular option. With your no-bake creation set in the fridge and flipped onto a plate, we highly recommend drizzling over some extra caramel sauce.
Classic Meat Loaf
Meat loaf certainly doesn't have to be, well, loaf-shaped, and this delicious medley of savory ingredients works brilliantly when made bundt-style. Our version includes plenty of flavor-packed herbs and aromatics, including garlic, rosemary, and sage, plus rich ground beef, egg, and breadcrumbs, which all get combined with a glug of chicken broth and some umami-boosting condiments. When opting for the bundt pan method, just skip the final brushing with ketchup, or save this for once you've baked and turned out the meat loaf (a quick broil can help you achieve that caramelized finish!).
Recipe: Classic Meat Loaf
Best Brown Butter Banana Bread
Loaf pans are generally the receptacle of choice for banana bread, but using a bundt pan might just speed up the baking process while yielding a tender, evenly cooked crumb. This recipe gets a rich, nutty boost from the addition of brown butter and an extra dose of moisture thanks to sour cream. With the batter mixed up, just pour it into a prepared bundt pan instead. It'll likely require less time in the oven, so check for doneness around the 30-minute mark.
Recipe: Best Brown Butter Banana Bread
Gingerbread Pound Cake with Rum Glaze
To make this cozy Christmas cake extra special, try baking the gingerbread-inspired batter in a bundt pan instead. You'll get all the added benefits of fast, even cooking and a gorgeous wreath-shaped finish to boot, so it's really a win-win. The cake is packed with warming spices like ginger, allspice, cinnamon, and cloves, and molasses adds a wonderful caramelized depth. Post-baking, the cake gets an added dose of sophisticated flavor in the form of a sticky rum glaze that complements the fluffy, spiced crumb beneath oh-so perfectly.
Traditional Spanakopita
Spanakopita typically comes baked in a single rectangle, triangle, or circle, but you can break tradition by baking the hearty Greek pie in a bundt pan. You can prep the garlicky spinach and feta filling as directed, but instead use whole sheets of phyllo pastry to line a buttered bundt pan. Be sure to cover the sides as well before adding the filling and covering this with more pastry. The result is a delightfully flaky, vegetarian-friendly pie that perfectly blends lightness with richness.
Recipe: Traditional Spanakopita
Cheesy Sausage Breakfast Casserole
Presentation is often an afterthought with casseroles, but using a bundt pan can boost their visual appeal for a brunch party. Try baking this cheesy sausage breakfast casserole in a pleasing ring shape, and you might never opt for the traditional baking dish method again. This dish is packed with savory goodies, including hash browns, shredded cheese, sausage, eggs, and green onions, which are all mixed up, spread into the pan, and baked until golden, with extra green onions scattered on top. Yum!
Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole
You could think of this creative casserole as an eggs Benedict-inspired version of monkey bread, hence why the recipe would be just as well-suited to a bundt pan. Essentially, we've deconstructed the beloved brunch staple and transformed it into a more rustic, shareable dish that features all the key flavors and textures. In the bundt pan, you'll top chunks of English muffin with chopped cooked bacon, green onions, and a creamy egg mixture, then chill everything overnight before baking the casserole until golden brown, and drizzling it with tangy hollandaise sauce.
Honey Sweet Potato Cornbread
Cornbread is the ultimate satisfying side dish for pairing with roasted meats, and this one packs a little extra sweetness in the form of honey, maple syrup, and mashed sweet potatoes. The cornmeal batter also boasts a hint of balancing warmth from cinnamon and cayenne pepper, and sour cream keeps things rich and moist. Baked in a bundt pan rather than a skillet, this elevated cornbread will be an elegant addition to your dinner table.
Recipe: Honey Sweet Potato Cornbread