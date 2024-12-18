Gingerbread Pound Cake With Rum Glaze Recipe

The holiday season is the perfect time to bake up Christmas-inspired desserts and just generally get into a festive baking spirit, and this gingerbread pound cake with rum butter glaze from recipe developer Jessica Morone certainly checks the festive box. Packed with the warm flavors like ginger, cinnamon, cloves and molasses, this cake feels like a holiday classic, but with a touch of sophistication thanks to a rich, buttery glaze spiked with rum. It's the kind of dessert that makes any gathering feel extra special, or transforms a cozy night at home into a festive celebration.

Advertisement

"Gingerbread is just the perfect thing to bake during this season with all its warm spices, and I love that since its a pound cake its really easy to make," Morone tells us. "It's also great that you could customize it however you want, by baking it in a Bundt pan or adding different flavors to it." This cake combines the nostalgia of classic gingerbread with a fun, boozy twist that's perfectly fitting for the season.