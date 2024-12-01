Medieval Gingerbread Was So Fancy We Wouldn't Recognize It

Little gingerbread men march hand-in-hand throughout the holiday season, making their way into countless celebrations, cookie-making sessions, and schoolhouse parties. Whether decorated with gummies and sprinkles or baked to warm perfection with happy-faced frosting, today's version of gingerbread is a happy-go-lucky symbol of winter holidays. But wait til you hear what gingerbread was like hundreds or thousands of years ago.

Original gingerbread itself is known to have existed in Greece as far back as the 2000's B.C. and in China during at least the 10th century. However, the details are a bit fuzzy, as it appears the earliest versions were more like actual bread or honey cakes, and may not have even contained fresh or powdered ginger. But major changes were in store after gingerbread made its way to France, where it flourished during the Middle Ages in places likes Toruń, Poland as well as the Netherlands and many European countries. Somewhere along the way of transitioning into a sweet, hard-baked, cookie-like treat, it also became very, very posh.

As the trend grew during Medieval times, the humble gingerbread morphed into a dazzling display of artistry, extravagance, and romantic idolatry, completely unrecognizable by today's gingerbread standards. Creating a gingerbread man in the likeness of a lover was the ultimate declaration of devotion, with each spun-honey textured cookie shaped by intricately carved molds, then gilded with genuine gold leaf. The fancy, ornamental gingerbread cookies of Medieval times came in numerous shapes and ornamental decorations, from animals to flowers, birds, family crests, and royalty figurines.

