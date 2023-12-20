For The Best Royal Icing, Use Powdered Sugar With Tapioca Starch

Thick, glossy royal icing is not the recipe you reach for when you are looking for a delicious cake frosting. You probably only think of it as the sugary mortar that holds gingerbread houses together or the crunchy colorful layered on a decorated sugar cookie, and you'd be right in both cases. But that doesn't mean the icing shouldn't taste good, too. Most recipes include a few drops of extract to help mask the chalky flavor from one of the main ingredients: powdered sugar. That sweet powder includes about 3% cornstarch that helps prevent clumping and also extends shelf life, but doesn't taste great — and that's a problem because royal icing is mostly made of powdered sugar.

Luckily, powdered sugar with tapioca starch is available as a substitute, and although a little harder to find, it's worth the search for better-tasting royal icing. Tapioca starch prevents the finely ground sugar from clumping just like cornstarch does, but has qualities that eliminate the chalky taste and mouthfeel, making those frosted cookies a more enjoyable eating experience.