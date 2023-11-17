Stuffing Wreath (Thanksgiving Monkey Bread) Recipe

If it isn't Thanksgiving without the stuffing in your home, you've probably experimented with countless recipes — or perhaps you have a tried and true favorite you never veer away from. Regardless, you'll want to try this dazzling variation created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone. The flavor profile sticks to the classic comforting taste you're used to, but the presentation is another story. Baked in a bundt pan, this stuffing wreath (AKA Thanksgiving monkey bread) is a treat for both your taste buds and eyes.

Morone shares, "Stuffing is my favorite holiday food, especially for Thanksgiving." She's not the only one who feels that way, and this recipe is sure to make a stuffing fan out of anyone. Morone comments, "Baking this stuffing wreath will make your kitchen smell just like Thanksgiving, and you'll want to eat it right away." If you're planning to serve this to guests, make sure to have a snack beforehand to avoid digging in too early!