Banana Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake Recipe

By Jessica Morone
banana cinnamon roll pound cake on a table with a slice cut out Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Is there anything more comforting than a warm slice of banana bread or a gooey cinnamon roll? A combination of the two, of course. Banana bread is soft, sweet, and packed with nostalgic, homemade flavor, while cinnamon rolls are rich, buttery, and swirled with cozy spices. If you love them both, this banana cinnamon roll pound cake from Jessica Morone is the perfect mash-up recipe for you. It has the rich, buttery texture of a classic pound cake, the warm cinnamon-sugar swirl and cream cheese icing of a cinnamon roll, and the sweet banana flavor that makes any baked good extra comforting. 

Every bite of this cake is soft, moist, and packed with cozy spices, making it a perfect treat for breakfast, dessert, or an afternoon snack. The tender banana cake pairs beautifully with the gooey cinnamon filling, and the decadent cream cheese icing drizzled on top adds the perfect finishing touch. Plus, it's an easy recipe to make with simple ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. The best part is that it stays incredibly moist for days, so you can enjoy a slice (or two) all week long.

Gather the ingredients for this banana cinnamon roll pound cake recipe

ingredients for banana cinnamon roll pound cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

The first thing you want to do for this recipe is to grab all the ingredients. You will be making three things for this recipe; a cake batter, cinnamon swirl, and a frosting. For the cake batter you will need to grab some unsalted butter, granulated sugar, eggs, ripe bananas, sour cream, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, salt and baking powder. For the cinnamon swirl you will need brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and some more all-purpose flour and unsalted butter. Finally for the icing you will need some cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, milk, vanilla extract and more unsalted butter. 

Step 1: Preheat the oven

oven temperature showing 325 degrees Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 325 F.

Step 2: Prepare a Bundt pan

bundt pan being sprayed with cooking spray Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Thoroughly grease a 12-cup Bundt cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Step 3: Beat sugar and butter together

butter and sugar beaten together in a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until fluffy.

Step 4: Beat in the remaining wet ingredients

wet ingredients in a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add the eggs, mashed bananas, sour cream, and vanilla extract and beat until smooth.

Step 5: Add in the dry ingredients

banana pound cake batter in a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Beat in the flour, salt, and baking powder until combined, make sure you don't overbeat the batter. Set aside.

Step 6: Prepare the cinnamon swirl

cinnamon swirl mixture in a bowl Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

In a small bowl combine the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and melted butter until well combined and smooth.

Step 7: Spread the batter into the pan

batter spread in a bundt pan Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Spread ⅓ of the batter evenly into the prepared Bundt pan.

Step 8: Add the cinnamon swirl

cinnamon swirl being mixed into cake batter Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add half of the cinnamon swirl mix to the batter and use a fork or butter knife to swirl the mixture throughout the batter. Repeat with the remaining ⅓ batter and ½ cinnamon swirl mixture, topping everything with the remaining ⅓ batter.

Step 9: Bake the cake

baked banana cinnamon roll pound cake in the oven Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Bake in the preheated oven for 80-90 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.

Step 10: Let the cake cool

bundt cake cooling on a wire rack Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Let the cake cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then invert it onto a cooling rack and let cool completely.

Step 11: Beat together cream cheese and butter

butter and cream cheese beaten together Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Meanwhile, beat the cream cheese and butter until smooth.

Step 12: Finish making the icing

icing mixed together in the bowl of a stand mixer Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Add in the confectioners' sugar, milk, and vanilla extract and beat until combined.

Step 13: Pour the icing over the cake and serve

icing being poured over a bundt cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Drizzle the icing over the cooled cake. Serve at room temperature.

Banana Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake Recipe

Everyone's three favorite baked goods taste even better together in this sweet-spiced comforting banana cinnamon roll pound cake with cream cheese frosting.

Prep Time
20
minutes
Cook Time
85
minutes
servings
12
slices
a slice of banana cinnamon roll pound cake on on a table
Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the cake
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
  • 2 ¼ cups granulated sugar
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 cup mashed bananas (about 3 bananas)
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • For the Cinnamon Swirl
  • ½ cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ½ cup unsalted butter melted
  • For the Icing
  • 2 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 ¾ cups confectioner's sugar
  • ¼ cup milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 325 F.
  2. Thoroughly grease a 12-cup Bundt cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
  3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar until fluffy.
  4. Add the eggs, mashed bananas, sour cream, and vanilla extract and beat until smooth.
  5. Beat in the flour, salt, and baking powder until combined, make sure you don't overbeat the batter. Set aside.
  6. In a small bowl combine the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and melted butter until well combined and smooth.
  7. Spread ⅓ of the batter evenly into the prepared Bundt pan.
  8. Add half of the cinnamon swirl mix to the batter and use a fork or butter knife to swirl the mixture throughout the batter. Repeat with the remaining ⅓ batter and ½ cinnamon swirl mixture, topping everything with the remaining ⅓ batter.
  9. Bake in the preheated oven for 80-90 minutes, until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean.
  10. Let the cake cool for 10 minutes in the pan, then invert it onto a cooling rack and let cool completely.
  11. Meanwhile, beat the cream cheese and butter until smooth.
  12. Add in the confectioners' sugar, milk, and vanilla extract and beat until combined.
  13. Drizzle the icing over the cooled cake. Serve at room temperature.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 681
Total Fat 32.0 g
Saturated Fat 19.0 g
Trans Fat 0.2 g
Cholesterol 129.2 mg
Total Carbohydrates 94.6 g
Dietary Fiber 1.5 g
Total Sugars 67.1 g
Sodium 175.6 mg
Protein 6.3 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What are some tips to making this cake come out perfectly?

a banana cinnamon roll pound cake being sliced Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

Though this recipe has quite a few delicious elements to bring together, it's actually more straightforward than it looks. However, we do have a few tips to ensure you achieve the best results. For the best banana cinnamon roll pound cake, start with ripe bananas or even slightly overripe bananas, which are deep yellow with plenty of brown spots. Overripe bananas add moisture and natural sweetness, making the cake tender and flavorful. To keep the cake from sticking, grease your pan thoroughly, or use baking spray with flour for an extra layer of protection. If using a Bundt pan, make sure you don't miss any intricate crevices with the spray. 

When you add the cinnamon swirl filling, be sure you don't overmix it or you'll lose the beautiful marbled effect. For an extra moist cake, use room-temperature butter, eggs, and sour cream, which help create a smooth batter that bakes evenly. A toothpick inserted into the finished cake should come out with a few moist crumbs, not with wet batter clinging to it, but not without any crumbs at all. To prevent breakage, let the cake cool in the pan for 10-15 minutes before inverting it onto a wire rack. If you follow these tips, you'll have a perfectly moist, flavorful cake every time.

How can this recipe be changed up?

close up of a slice of banana cinnamon roll pound cake Jessica Morone/Tasting Table

There are plenty of ways to switch up your banana cinnamon roll pound cake while keeping its rich, comforting flavors. For a slightly different taste and texture, swap sour cream for Greek yogurt or buttermilk, both of which will add moisture but with a bit more tang. Replace the granulated sugar with brown sugar for a deeper, caramel-like sweetness. If you want a nuttier flavor, try using brown butter instead of regular butter. 

Adding chopped pecans or walnuts to the cinnamon swirl will give the cake an extra crunch, and you can mix in mini chocolate chips for a banana-chocolate twist. If you're feeling adventurous, replace cinnamon with chai spice or add espresso powder to enhance the flavors of the cake. For a pan variation, try baking this recipe in two 9x5-inch loaf pans for a more classic banana bread shape, or use a 9x13-inch cake pan for easy slicing, just make sure to check your cake for doneness sooner as the cake won't take as long to bake in these pans. 

Recommended

