Banana Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake Recipe

Is there anything more comforting than a warm slice of banana bread or a gooey cinnamon roll? A combination of the two, of course. Banana bread is soft, sweet, and packed with nostalgic, homemade flavor, while cinnamon rolls are rich, buttery, and swirled with cozy spices. If you love them both, this banana cinnamon roll pound cake from Jessica Morone is the perfect mash-up recipe for you. It has the rich, buttery texture of a classic pound cake, the warm cinnamon-sugar swirl and cream cheese icing of a cinnamon roll, and the sweet banana flavor that makes any baked good extra comforting.

Every bite of this cake is soft, moist, and packed with cozy spices, making it a perfect treat for breakfast, dessert, or an afternoon snack. The tender banana cake pairs beautifully with the gooey cinnamon filling, and the decadent cream cheese icing drizzled on top adds the perfect finishing touch. Plus, it's an easy recipe to make with simple ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen. The best part is that it stays incredibly moist for days, so you can enjoy a slice (or two) all week long.