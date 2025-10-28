17 Underrated Walmart Food Products To Add To Your Cart Next Time
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You could spend hours perusing all the eats and treats in Walmart's grocery aisles without experiencing the full scope of what it has to offer. Droolworthy foods are sprawled throughout the store, whether you want something from the frozen section, bakery area, or just something off the shelves. We've compiled a bunch of underrated items that you should add to your cart next time you visit the retailer. You'll find a bit of everything from baked sweets to savory eats, although, admittedly, there are slightly more sweets and bakery goods.
Nearly all these recommendations come from previous Tasting Table rankings (except for one item), to ensure that they've been tried by our team of writers. But we'll also back up our suggestions with Walmart customer review insights when possible. Browse through this selection, and you may very well find a staple that you'll regularly purchase in the future. We assure you that each of these is scrumptious and something you may have otherwise passed by without a second look. Next time you visit, try a couple of these bites out.
Great Value Cookies & Cream Ice Cream
In a ranking of 15 Great Value ice cream flavors, cookies and cream took the top position because of its rich texture and flavorful bite. Those little cookie bits are evenly dispersed into each spoonful so as not to overwhelm. It's mainly creamy with morsels of chocolate cookie to provide some texture. Not to mention it has an unbeatable price compared to other store-bought ice cream brands, and it is always helpful if you can save a buck or two.
Cookies and cream is a classic flavor, which could arguably be hard to make successfully because the average consumer has likely had many iterations over the years. This one, however, is strong competition for some of your favorite brands out there. Walmart customers agree that it's better than other brands, if not the best ice cream ever. So, that means you should purchase this immediately if you're a cookies and cream fan.
Great Value Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream
Now, when you want an ice cream flavor that isn't as well-known as cookies and cream, Walmart still has your back. The Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream from Great Value ranked second in the taste test, and it also came with high praise. This is a more elevated flavor in that it tastes and looks like something you'd pay several dollars per scoop at a local ice cream parlor. It has sweet yet complex caramel notes that are enhanced with that salty finish.
We love that the ice cream itself is caramel sea salt flavored, but it also has swirls of sea salt caramel for added flavor and dimension. The chocolate truffle pieces provide a small touch of texture and chocolate crunch. This is as rich as rich ice cream gets. Eat it on its own, in milkshakes, or to top your favorite slice of dessert. Walmart customers say this is a favorite ice cream that they keep repurchasing because of the taste and quality.
Great Value Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip
We're not saying this is the store-bought queso of all time, but it's definitely worth purchasing next time you're strolling the aisles of Walmart. The Salsa Con Queso Cheese Dip has Monterey Jack cheese, cheddar cheese, and bits of green chiles and jalapeños to provide some light spiciness. When we tried it, we thought it was mild, slightly salty, and could be useful as a blank canvas — ideal if you want to jazz it up with added elements or to use in a dip.
There are a lot of ingredients that you could include to level up the queso further, such as canned tomatoes to offer a bit of texture and acidic, umami pop to balance all that creaminess. Roasted garlic can elevate just about anything it touches, this queso included. We also liked that the Great Value queso is, as the brand name suggests, an economical choice. Although it's still pretty tasty poured over tortilla chips for a quick game day snack.
Marketside Iced Lemon Sliced Loaf Cake
We love a lemon-enhanced dessert to offer brightness and a hint of tang, so if you're seeking an underestimated treat that straddles sweet with tart, then Walmart's Marketside iced lemon cake is a must-try. We ranked it the best of Walmart's pastries, beating out other well-known confections such as sour cream glazed donuts and Almond Bear Claws. We enjoyed the light and airy texture that was balanced with a thick layer of icing. The cake and icing both had a lemony essence that made this seem more sophisticated than you'd think it would, especially for a ready-made Walmart product.
It pairs with hot coffee for a morning drink or a cup of herbal tea for an evening treat. Other Walmart patrons love this because it's moist and not too sweet; some even say it's better than Starbucks' Iced Lemon Loaf. Don't skip this next time you're at Walmart looking at the cookies and other baked goods.
Bakery Baked Oreja Cookies
You might simply walk by these Walmart bakery treats without even giving them a second glance or knowing they exist, but you're missing out. These flaky Baked Oreja Cookies (you may also know them as palmiers) have delicate layers and a sugary exterior to give an added dimension. The cookies provide a mix of textures, with perfect crunch and flakiness. They are stellar when you're not in the mood for an ultrasoft cake or crumbly muffin.
They have a mild buttery flavor that makes them a wonderful item to pair with anything, particularly jam or chocolate hazelnut spread — although they are totally tasty to eat by themselves. Walmart reviews mention that they are fresh and crunchy. Due to the firm texture and sugared exterior, they can hold up if you want to dunk them in coffee or hot chocolate.
bettergoods Honey Vanilla Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
It's safe to say that there are plenty of yogurt options on the market. There's a range of flavors, sizes, and brands, so it's easy to overlook something specific to Walmart. But that's why we're here to encourage you to try the honey and vanilla flavored Greek yogurt from bettergoods, one of Walmart's in-store brands. This yogurt took the number one spot when we tried a total of 10 Greek yogurts from different stores. It stood out from the rest because of its flavor and texture.
This yogurt is not watery. It's creamy and Walmart customers even say that it has a rich and firm consistency that's not unlike custard. The yogurt has a milky flavor that you'd anticipate, but it has balanced sweetness, thanks to honey, and then that touch of vanilla. There is also a nuanced floral essence from honey and vanilla that helps elevate the taste notes, making it sweet but not cloying. The affordability and flavor made it the top pick compared to Cabot's Greek yogurt.
Bakery Coconut Creme Pie
When we sampled nine pies from Walmart's bakery, the coconut cream took the lead as the best of the bunch. Obviously, if you detest coconut, then you might not feel the same way. But for everyone else, you need to grab this and put it in your cart immediately. It is indeed creamy, as the name suggests, but it has a fruity and milky quality because of the coconut.
We like the pieces of coconut on top, which further enhance the texture of the pie, so it's not just a pile of cream. Additionally, there's a bit of flaky firmness from the thick crust. The pie is rich and indulgent and tastes like it could be homemade, which is a seriously high compliment. Walmart is a convenient place to grab a pie last-minute to bring to a holiday gathering when a local small bakery might be closed or your grocery store is out of stock on pie essentials.
Bakery Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin pies are a traditional staple to eat during the autumn months. You may be used to baking it from scratch or getting it from an expensive bakery, but Walmart can be awesome in a pinch. Although you might never think to purchase your pumpkin pie from Walmart, this bakery item provides a scrumptious flavor — it's a fine balance of pumpkin and spices that creates the pie that we know and love.
When we tried it in a taste test, we were impressed that the crust and filling had a fantastic ratio, so you aren't left feeling like there's too much of one thing. The sweetness is a perfect middle ground without teetering on cloying. Our only suggestion is to bolster the spice level, which you can do by sprinkling a touch of cinnamon or pumpkin pie spices on top.
bettergoods Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza
Generally, bettergoods has so many incredible items to purchase, and the Italian Wood-Fired Mushroom and Truffle Pizza can't come any more highly recommended. We know truffles aren't to everyone's taste, but if you love the earthy ingredient, then you will appreciate this baked delight. It's packed with umami flavors — due to the duo of truffle and champignon mushrooms — that set it apart from your basic pepperoni pizza. Then there's that touch of roasted garlic sauce that offers a lemon-like tang and wood-fired crust that make this seem way more expensive than it actually is.
This is a pizza where you'll gladly eat every morsel of the crust rather than chucking them in the bin. Everything is thoughtful and balanced, from the creaminess of the cheese to the chew of the crust, while mushrooms and truffles offer an umami touch without overwhelming the senses. It's extremely easy to pass this by in the frozen pizza section among brand names like Motor City Pizza Co. and Totino's, but you have to get this.
bettergoods Soft Baked Cinnamon Roll Cookies
Cinnamon rolls are delicious and doughy delights rolled with spiced cinnamon and topped with that iconic icing. It's a tried and true dessert, but have you tried it in a cookie form? Walmart's bettergoods version comes highly recommended, even if it's something you may not have even known the company sells. Granted, it's not anything close to an actual cinnamon roll, but it has the essence of one.
The bettergoods cookie has that cinnamon roll-esque spiced, gooey interior, but it has a marvelous cookie base with a thin candied blood orange glaze and white chocolate chips. These are terrific to put out for a party because they are elevated and intriguing when you want a break from all things pumpkin. Walmart reviewers say that these taste like Christmas in a cookie and make an edible stocking stuffer. It's easy to miss these on the shelf (despite the bold orange packaging), but it's worth grabbing a box or two.
bettergoods Tamarind Chili Pineapple Flavored Gummy Rings
Gummy rings are relatively easy to find anywhere from the dollar store to a gas station, but the bettergoods gummy rings with tamarind, pineapple, and chili flavor are better than you might expect. They are gummy and chewy without feeling like you have to gnaw on them to get a bite. The rings blend those fruit and tamarind flavors to create a delicious, sweet, and tangy pairing. But there's also the chili to offer a touch of heat, which means you don't need to carry around a container of Tajín to get that similar flavor effect.
There are loads of chocolate and candies on Walmart shelves, so you may accidentally skip these without knowing just how good they are. Grab a bag if you want a striking and memorable gummy candy snack. We love everything, including the packaging, texture, and flavor of this Walmart find. While this doesn't have hundreds of reviews by any means, the vast majority of the reviews sing high praise.
Great Value Organic Curry Powder
We totally recognize that purchasing spices, especially curry powder, might seem obscure at a retailer giant like Walmart, but you'd be surprised at how flavorful and fragrant it can be. Truthfully, we were pretty shocked ourselves when we tried it in a ranking of the best spices to get at Walmart. It fared quite well, and we loved the price point, which makes it an affordable option to keep in your spice cabinet.
This specific curry powder is a blend of cayenne pepper, coriander seed, cumin, mustard, black pepper, fenugreek, cardamom, and plenty of other spices — best of all, it's completely organic. Walmart reviewers share that it has a well-rounded flavor that's not too spicy despite cayenne, and it isn't too big on cloves, cardamom, allspice, and star anise. Our writer, however, noted that it is heavy on the coriander, which brings a floral note to liven up your meals.
Bakery Chocolate Cake Square with Chocolate Icing
Several items from Walmart's bakery section have landed on this list, and we have yet another one for you (and more to come), which is to say that you shouldn't underestimate the chain's in-store baked goods. The bakery slice of chocolate cake is the perfect combination of a fluffy cake base and rich frosting; the frosting, while sweet, doesn't overpower the cocoa flavor because it comes in such a thin layer.
It creates a harmonious blend that doesn't taste cloying. Walmart's choco cake beat out other grocery chain chocolate cakes like Aldi, Albertsons, and Stater Bros that didn't have equally good equilibrium of cake and frosting. We also like that it's available to order by the slice. Sometimes you want a tasty sweet treat without buying a whole cake; it's the ideal slice to take to lunch or a little picnic date.
Marketside All Butter Croissants
You might be used to getting your bakery croissants from Costco, but if you're already shopping at Walmart, you might want to purchase Marketside All Butter Croissants. When we tasted popular chain grocery store croissants, we were pleased with the buttery flavor and the price point. The texture is puffy and not exactly as flaky as the one in a French bakery croissant, but that's to be expected.
Although Walmart calls them "regular-sized," we like that these are a bit smaller than your average croissant; that means they make a welcome option for a smaller meal, whether you want to add eggs and bacon for breakfast or ham and cheese for lunch. We also like to cut them in half, toast them, and then add some butter and jam to pair with a cup of joe.
Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins
If you're looking for a seasonal confection to integrate into your festive routine, then you have to get the Marketside Pumpkin Spice Streusel Muffins while you can — they are a fan favorite, despite the limited availability. They are made with pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice to give it a bit of flair, and then they are topped with a brown sugar spice streusel.
Walmart reviewers note that these are moist without being too dense. The biggest takeaway is to grab these while they're in stock and in season because people scoop these up quickly. You might initially skip them and think nothing of them, but the streusel topping really sets these apart from your basic pumpkin spice muffin.
Rotisserie Chicken
Costco is well known for its rotisserie chicken, but you may want to pick up your next one from Walmart. In fact, Costco ranked fifth place in a grocery store rotisserie chicken taste test while Walmart took the third spot. Its intoxicating aroma is certainly one reason to pick it up, but it doesn't stop there. The flavor is almost akin to fried chicken. It's not as big and succulent as the one from Costco, but at least it isn't as dry — it's actually quite juicy, something that many Walmart reviewers point out. Because Costco's bird is so large, this means that the inner portion doesn't really contain much flavor, so the version from Walmart is better in this department, too.
It's a great option if you're already in the store buying other ingredients. We tried the traditional chicken that's rubbed with spices, garlic powder, lemon peel, dehydrated parsley, and other ingredients, but there's a lemon pepper one if you prefer sharper profile. The protein content, flavor, value, and versatility make this a fantastic food to put in your grocery cart.
Marketside New York Style Bagels
Alright, hear us out for this one. We're not saying that Marketside New York Style Bagels are better than a fresh, soft, made-that-day bagel from your local bagel shop. But what we are saying is that the bagels trumped 12 other store-bought bagel brands to receive the second-place spot in a taste test. These underestimated bagels come in a pack of four, are kosher, and made with both wheat and barley flour.
Off the bat, we liked the size, balanced shape, and that shiny exterior. But when we tried it, we were impressed with the springiness and that it tasted better than other well-known brands like Pepperidge Farm and Einstein Bros. Since they're more on the unflavored side (as opposed to something like everything or blueberry), they are pretty versatile, and you can use them in both sweet and savory applications.
Methodology
We selected nearly all of these items from previous Tasting Table taste tests that our writers have personally tried — minus the Marketside pumpkin spice streusel muffin, which comes from customer feedback. That means our writers bought it, tried it, and selected it in a top- or high-ranking position based on overall taste, texture, and value. We also included insights from customer reviews to back up our thoughts. These are all considered underrated because they may be overlooked due to Walmart's enormous selection. It's hard to know if something is good or not without trying it yourself, and most of the aforementioned items have been tested by us.