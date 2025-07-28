8 Walmart Pastries From The Bakery, Ranked

Look, I get it — apple turnovers can be a bit of a chore to make, but at the end of the day, they're not rocket science, especially if you use store-bought pastry. So, there's no reason you should get apple turnovers from Walmart instead of making your own. Sure, they're a bit more labor-intensive, but the result will be leaps and bounds beyond what you'd get from this very disappointing store offering.

Maybe I'm a bit biased as a fiend for anything with baked apple, but regardless, I don't think these would impress any consumer. I'll start with the singular positive note for these pastries (the only reason they made it up to the number six spot here) — the pastry itself wasn't that bad. It was the lightest and flakiest of any pastry on this list. That's not to say it was particularly good, but still, it had some qualities that the previous lacked. Once arriving at the filling, though, everything starts to go south. First, I'm not sure there were any actual apples in the pastry — I certainly didn't come across any, and was instead greeted with a gooey, sticky, sickeningly sweet apple-esque jam that was a far cry from other turnover fillings I've had made with fried apples. Moreover, there was hardly any filling to speak of, and despite the massive size of each pastry, they were mostly filled with air. Do yourself a favor and try your hand at baking the next time you need to get an apple turnover fix.