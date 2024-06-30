Persian Donuts Are The Cinnamon Roll Spin-Off With An Unexpected History

Persian rolls, or donuts, are not a ubiquitous treat. There's not a ton of information about them online, nor are there many places to find them. But people who live in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where this pastry was created, as well as a sprinkling of other places, like Maine, know the truth: Persian rolls are a delicious, irresistible treat, like a combination of two already perfect pastries: the donut and the cinnamon roll.

Because of their name, Persian donuts might be misconstrued as a Middle Eastern creation. However, the real history is that in the 1940's, a man named Art Bennett — who owned a Thunder Bay bakery called Art Bennett's — dreamed up this treat and branded it for American World War I General John Joseph Pershing because the general happened to stop by while Bennett was mid-dough-making. In honor of Pershing, Bennett dubbed his donut-meets-cinnamon-bun mash-up a "Persian."

That bakery, now called Bennett's Bakery, is still going strong today. And it's one of the few places people can go to find these Persian donuts. The recipe is kept secret, but basically, this is a deep-fried cinnamon bun with icing. You can find chocolate, but a pink berry icing is traditional – and is what people who grew up eating these delicacies have nostalgia for. Hot and crispy on the outside, airy, doughy, and cinnamon-spiced on the inside, and covered in creamy berry sweetness, Persian rolls are like one of the best donuts you can get in the U.S. combined with a fresh homemade cinnamon roll.