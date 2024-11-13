The One Donut At Dunkin' We're Ordering Again And Again

Here at Tasting Table, we're all about donuts — and, judging by the millions of people who visit Dunkin' every single day, chances are you love 'em too. In our ranking of the 16 best donuts at Dunkin', the coveted first-place position ultimately went to a sleeper hit: The chain's sour cream donut.

If you've never tried it before, Dunkin's sour cream donut could be described as "a glazed donut, but better." Still, even this summation is reductive. Sour cream donuts are made by working sour cream into the wet ingredients of classic donut batter. The result is a tangy, moist, complex, full taste. Texturally, they're chewy but not dense. Something extra special happens in the fryer, too. Once fried, sour cream donuts become cakier and crispier than the regular glazed variety, topped by a light touch of glaze for a sweet (but not too sweet) moisture element. The tangy sour cream prevents the profile of this pastry from tasting too "fried" — impressive homemade donut flavor for a treat coming from a major chain.

Sour cream donuts are also slightly heavier than a standard glazed donut, arriving at a sacred satisfying sweet spot. They aren't so heavy as to be a belly bomb, but they pack enough weight to be satisfying, a happy foil to the way classic glazed donuts leave us feeling inclined to reach for another. One sour cream donut is enough, and it's perfect.